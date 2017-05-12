Lenexa development offers varied home styles, picturesque views

Tucked away amidst lush, rolling hills in western Lenexa, where nature is your closest neighbor, the residential community The Timbers at Clear Creek offers a country-feeling community close to the city.
Located off highways K-10 and K-7 just south and west of 83rd Street and Clare Road, The Timbers at Clear Creek features a wide array of home styles, including ranch, two-story, 1-1/2-story and reverse 1-1/2-story plans. Built by some of the metro’s finest builders—Pauli Homes Inc., Calyn Homes LLC, Classic Homes LLC and Scott Homes LLC—a home buyer will be amazed at the choices.
The model home, The Firenze by Pauli Homes, is a spectacular two-story featuring four-bedrooms, 3-1/2-bathrooms and a hard to find four-car garage. Curb appeal abounds with a stone-and-stucco façade with a grand and spacious front porch. Inside, prospective buyers will find an open floor plan highlighted by classic arches, a great room, formal dining, an inviting kitchen with granite countertops and gleaming stainless-steel appliances, as well as a “don’t-miss pantry.” The lower level can expand living and entertaining space allowing choices of design and decor. Already stubbed for a bathroom and bar, this currently unfinished space can be tailored to a buyer’s delight.
In the current phase, The Timbers at Clear Creek offers homes priced from the $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s. Twelve uniquely designed spec homes are available in various stages of finish. Five of the homes are move-in ready with nine lots available for custom build jobs, whether by community builders or outside builders chosen by the buyer.
“Sales have been at a very brisk pace over the past two years, and we have nearly completed the current phases,” said Jeanette Mitchell, who markets the property with Mary Lou Long of ReeceNichols Realtors. “We are excited by our newly opened phase comprised of 50 new home sites. Beautiful lots vary from those that back to a treed waterway, to cul-de-sac site. We can offer the new home buyer a varied choice of walk-out, daylight or standard builds. Lovely and picturesque, what better way to end your day?”
Community amenities include a beautiful pool and cabana, while the city of Lenexa will be adding scenic walking trails in the future. The Timbers of Clear Creek is within walking distance to Wild Bill Hickock Park located on Clare Road, and a new, larger park just east of the community which is currently in the city planning stages.
According to the onsite agents, close proximity to area amenities is another valuable benefit to living at The Timbers of Clear Creek. “In addition to quick and easy access to highways K-10, K-7, I-435 and I-35,” said Mitchell, “the residents here are within minutes of a wide variety of recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment options, including nearby Lenexa City Center, South Overland Park, the Country Club Plaza, the Crossroads Art District and Downtown Kansas City--and only 30 minutes from KCI airport.”
The community is enveloped by award-winning DeSoto School District, not only well-regarded and established but highly-awarded as well. Nearby schools Mize Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and DeSoto High are just a short drive for community residents.
“The Timbers at Clear Creek is a well-planned development with a great deal to offer,” said Mitchell. “Its location, scenic beauty, stunning homes, and ambiance of peace and quiet make this such a perfect setting for a new home!”
Timbers of Clear Creek
Directions: I-435 to K-10 and west to K-7 North. Exit at 83rd Street, go west to Clare Road, south to the first roundabout and exit the first right on 86th Terrace. Make an immediate right on Houston, continue to 85th Street and turn left. Continue to 85th Terrace, turn right, and make an immediate right onto Shady Bend. The model is on the left.
Prices: priced from the $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s
Hours: The model home is open noon to 5 p.m. daily, and by appointment.
Contact: Jeanette Mitchell at 913-530-2553, or Mary Lou Long at 913-481-6357.
Comments