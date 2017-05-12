Finding comfort through downsizing

In this day and age of the 24-hour news cycle, sometimes what everyone has to say—about anything—can seem like it’s just too much. Yet still, sometimes words speak volumes in many positive ways.
That is what you will find when asking about The Sierra Group, which offers the fastest, most convenient way to sell one’s house, “as is,” for a fair price, and on the date of the seller’s choosing.
“Having sold our house to Ben Souchek, I can honestly say it was the easiest transaction we’ve gone thru in quite some time. Ben has been up front and has done exactly everything he said he would do. It’s not often you run across someone these days that does this and is willing to help in any way he can. Our experience with Ben has been nothing but positive.” ~ Richard & Nelda T.
“As Gordon and I embark on a new phase in our lives we have Ben & Sierra Group to thank for this blessing. We have sold three homes and have never been treated with such an informative & caring way as Ben exudes. He saved us so much grief (going through regular real estate procedures). Ben’s way & the highway was the best way.” ~ Gordon & Mrs. H.
These couples turned to The Sierra Group to take advantage of their wide range of personal, customizable services, available whether you are moving, because you have outgrown the home you are in, you’ve accepted a job transfer, are experiencing financial difficulties or a health challenge, or some other reason.
“In a world where services and products are becoming more and more one-size-fits-all, it’s increasingly important to be unique,” said Ben Souchek, a principle of The Sierra Group, LLC. “As a licensed realtor, and working with other realtors in different markets, what I’ve found is that real estate is certainly not a one-size-fits-all operation. That is why we offer customizable options that can be tailored to fit a buyer or seller’s unique situation, needs and desires.”
For sellers looking to downsize into a smaller home, the process, particularly for seniors, can be very daunting, as it usually involves a lot of emotion tied around this transition to a new phase of life.
That is one reason why Souchek, who possesses over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, wrote, The Secrets to Downsizing, which provides valuable information for anyone thinking of downsizing, whether or not they have done it before.
But Souchek’s downsizing expertise goes far beyond just writing a book. On the contrary, his company has created a service called Home Downsizing Solutions which not only helps with the “traditional” aspects of preparing for such a move, but also provides the seller with additional benefits like taking care of any needed repairs, buying their house right away by utilizing private funds to close escrow when it is convenient for the seller, and no commissions or closing costs.
“These are things that you can’t put a price on,” Souchek said. “There is a lot to be said about the ‘costs’ of a great deal of stress, anxiety, and physical exhaustion. Our goal is to relieve the seller of these burdens, allowing them to more fully focus on their future dreams and goals.”
The Sierra Group can also give the seller up to 90 days, or sometimes more, to make their downsizing transition, including allowing them to leave behind anything they can’t or do not want to take with them.
“We do everything we can to set ourselves apart in the market, and the testimonials we receive speak to that,” Souchek said.
Souchek and his team also work with a strong network of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around new home communities, apartments, condos, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other residential options.
“With our unique Home Downsizing Solutions entity, we’ve essentially created a concierge downsizing atmosphere in which the agents I work with can assist the individual with finding the space that’s right for them in a multitude of different ways,” he said. “It has been very exciting to see people making their downsizing transition with more ease and peace of mind as a result.”
If you are thinking about downsizing this year and want more information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensoucheck@gmail.com or Toll Free at 855-291-5005. You can also request their FREE Downsizing Kit, valued at $147, and check out the company website — HomedownsizingSolutions.com.
The Sierra Group
On the web: HomedownsizingSolutions.com
