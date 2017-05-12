Enjoy a unique luxury lifestyle at Creekmoor with exciting new award-winning model homes

Nestled in the heart of Raymore, the master-planned Creekmoor development spans nearly 1,000 acres and offers residents resort-style living coupled with one of the most comprehensive residential amenity packages available in the Kansas City area.
Creekmoor is anchored around two main centerpieces—the 108-acre Lake Creekmoor and the acclaimed Creekmoor 18 Hole Championship Golf Course. Lake Creekmoor provides residents with an expansive water sports playground boasting fishing, boating and walking trails. Everyone from beginning to avid and pro golfers can find challenges to suit their particular skill level at the picturesque Creekmoor Championship Golf Course. And the family-friendly clubhouse houses a casual restaurant, licensed bar and grill, outdoor patio, pro shop, fully-equipped fitness facility and a zero-entry swimming pool.
These luxury, premier amenities provide a spectacular backdrop for the home settings and for golf, lake and outdoor enthusiasts. For the past several years, sales have proceeded at a brisk pace throughout the development, and interest remains high in several of the newest neighborhoods.
“Raymore has a lot to offer, and Creekmoor is one of the shining stars at the center of it all,” Linda Martin, community manager with ReeceNichols Real Estate, said. “We’re currently building in new phases in our Westbrook and Edgewater neighborhoods, offering beautiful golf, lake, treed, walk-out and daylight home sites.”
Currently Creekmoor’s largest neighborhood, Westbrook winds and curves around the golf course and offers spectacular views of the course and surrounding wooded areas. Homes available for immediate occupancy range from $409,900 to the mid-$500,000s, boast a wide variety of modern floorplans and truly offer something for everyone. Available lots range from $52,900 to $95,900, including the newest golf lots of Westbrook 12 which are now ready to build.
Nestled around Creekmoor Lake, the homes in the Edgewater neighborhood provide residents with expansive lake front, golf and wooded views and both public and private boat docks. Currently, Edgewater lots are priced from the mid-$60,000s to the $140,000s and the highly anticipated lake lots of Edgewater VI are coming in August 2017.
In addition, Creekmoor’s impressive new model row showcases six stunning homes built by some of the Kansas City area’s premier builders: Bryant Ratliff Building, C&M Builders, Inc., JFE Construction, Inc., King Building, Inc., SAB Homes, Inc. and Signature Builders. Offered on golf, lake, wooded, cul-de-sac, flat and walk-out lots, these new floor plans feature the latest in architectural and floor plan designs. Four of the single-family homes were awarded prestigious American Dream Awards in this year’s Spring Parade of Homes.
Additional new development in Creekmoor includes the Creekmoor Club Villas, which feature the 2017 American Dream Award-winning Kendleton plan. These maintenance-provided villas are built exclusively by SAB Homes Inc. and are nestled around Golf Hole 1. With several different floor plans between 1,900 and 2,500 square feet of living space, the villas in this boutique enclave range from the $300,000s to $400,000 and include standard upscale features like granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms.
“These beautiful, functional, quality villas by SAB Homes are receiving rave reviews and represent a great addition to the Creekmoor development,” Kathy Sproules of ReeceNichols, who markets the Club Villas, said.
Creekmoor’s extensive variety of upscale custom-build and ready-to-move-in homes—including two-story, 1-1/2-story and reverse 1-1/2-story—combined with its premier golf course, network of walking trails and lake lifestyle, creates a luxury living experience unlike any other in the Kansas City area.
“Buying a home here is an excellent investment in lifestyle,” Martin said. “We invite new residents to make Creekmoor their home!”
Creekmoor
Directions: Visit our Sales Center and new model row located at 1016 Bridgeshire Drive. Creekmoor is located three miles east of I-49, just north of Highway 58 on Foxridge Drive, or take Missouri 150 Highway, east to Kelly Road, south to 155th Street and then east to Creekmoor.
Prices: Creekmoor Club Villas from the $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s. Edgewater and Westbrook from the $300,000s to the mid-$750,000s.
Hours: The model home row is open 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and by appointment.
Contact: For the single-family homes, contact Linda Martin or Shelby Austin at 816-331-0754. For the Club Villas, contact Jill Perfect or Kathy Sproules at 816-490-5444.
Web: www.creekmoor.com
Comments