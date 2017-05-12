Chapel Hill: Sales outpace 2016 in award-winning Overland Park neighborhood

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers will soon be enhanced with the late-year opening of phase IV in The Estates, offering 80 new, impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces.
Chapel Hill Estates’s newest phase will feature an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests and an impressive entry monument to welcome them home. New, fresh floor plans by award-winning builders will be affordably priced from the mid-$400,000s in phase IV.
“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, who markets the community. “Chapel Hill has been meticulously designed, offering extensive landscaping and exceptional amenities. Our feature-packed homes reflect unequalled quality at surprisingly affordable prices. No other community in the area offers such an extreme value.”
The latest display homes are all designed and built by five of the area’s most experienced, respected home builders: Don Julian Builders, Bickimer Construction, Parkview Homes, James Engle Custom Homes and Rodrock Homes. The newest homes showcase fresh, exciting reverse plans. Prices in The Estates range from the $400,000s to the $700,000s. Outside builders are welcome subject to developer approval. Entry to The Estates at Chapel Hill is at 167th Street and Pflumm Road.
Chapel Hill is spread over 240 acres and is currently home to 280+ families. When complete, the community will consist of 550+ homes. The rural-like charm of the community has been secured with the reservation of 70 acres of greenspace. Residents currently enjoy all the highly sought-after amenities, including an outstanding existing swimming pool complex, hike and bike trails and playground.
Prospective buyers will find a nice selection of home sites to choose from throughout Chapel Hill, all of which offer opportunities for immediate custom home building. Walkouts, daylights, garden levels, cul-de-sac and an extraordinary number of sites backing to greenspace are available, with prices starting at $79,900. In southern Overland Park, it’s virtually impossible to find homesites elsewhere that compare to the beauty and value of those in Chapel Hill.
“We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs,” Gerue said. “And for those in a bit of a hurry, we have a good inventory of homes available for move-in within either 30, 60 or 90+ days.”
Additionally, the Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces.
Chapel Hill is within an award-winning, top-rated school district, which continues to perform exceptionally well. The district has earned the coveted Kansas Standard of Excellence award. Students are the number one priority and are given every possible advantage to achieve at the highest level. The community is also within minutes of fine dining, shopping, healthcare and family entertainment opportunities.
Chapel Hill is located in Overland Park at 167th Street and Pflumm Road (across from Heritage Park). Model homes are open daily until 5 p.m. (except for major holidays). To learn more about this incredible opportunity, contact Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383 or visit www.ChapelHillKC.com.
Chapel Hill
Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, low $400,000s to upper $700,000s.
Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.
Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) on 167th Street just east of Pflumm Road.
Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383.
Web: ChapelHillKC.com
