Kensington Farms: Affordable new inventory homes underway, available soon in Lee’s Summit

When buying a new home, affordability and quality don’t always align—until now. A truly remarkable opportunity awaits buyers in the market for beautifully built homes, a coveted location and exemplary amenities—all in a price range designed with affordability in mind. That incredible combination awaits at Kensington Farms in Lee’s Summit, which exclusively features new floor plans designed by Kansas City-based builder Inspired Homes.
Located to the south and west of the intersection of Missouri 150 and 291 highways, Kensington Farms is ideally situated to offer residents convenient access to shops, services and the bustling Interstate 435 and 470 employment corridors. Yet despite close proximity to several highways, Kensington Farms is enveloped in 74 acres of green space, creating a lush backdrop and just enough seclusion to make Kensington Farms feel like a peaceful retreat without sacrificing a convenient commute.
Demand for new homes at Kensington Farms has remained high, and in response, the Inspired Homes team is busy working on several inventory homes—five, to be exact, which showcase the new portfolio of floor plans and will be available for occupancy this summer. Homes include:
▪ A two-story Merryvale at 1208 SW Cornwall Rd. with three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and 1,837 square feet of living space, priced at $258,500.
▪ A ranch Westbrook home at 4741 SW Davis Dr. with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,505 square feet of living space, priced at $246,525.
▪ A two-story Saddleback at 1201 SW Cornwall Dr. with three bedrooms (an optional fourth), 2½ bathrooms and 2,114 square feet of living space, priced at $278,575.
▪ A two-story Storybook at 1204 SW Cornwall Rd. with 2,466 square feet of living space, four bedrooms (a fifth bedroom optional) and three bathrooms (a fourth bathroom optional), priced at $295,685.
▪ A ranch Whitehall at 1100 SW Whitby Dr. with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,801 square feet, priced at $263,690.
An additional selection of inventory homes will be available this fall, giving prospective buyers the flexibility to meet a range of move-in timelines.
Each floor plan was carefully developed using a combination of the Inspired Homes team’s extensive experience, as well as feedback from homeowners to create inviting layouts designed for optimal efficiency and livability. Factor in the affordable prices, and it’s no wonder the community is in such high demand.
“People are excited to be able to purchase a new home with our specifications—low-maintenance siding, granite and single- and two-story living, to name a few,” said Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes. “The fact that we can go to market and offer five new floor plans in a great school district and location is exciting.”
Lee’s Summit was ranked by Money magazine as one of the “100 Best Cities to Live In in the United States.” And at Kensington Farms, homeowners can take full advantage of an enviable location that’s served by the award-winning Raymore-Peculiar School District, one of many reasons why Kensington Farms has become a popular choice for young families.
The community’s affordability is another compelling factor that continues to drive brisk interest from prospective buyers. Homes at Kensington Farms are priced from the low $200,000s, affordability that again reinforces Inspired Homes’ commitment to its buyers and ensuring they have a thoughtfully designed, quality-built home in an appealing location served by strong schools. And within the community, homeowners have access to inviting amenities that include a swimming pool and playground—the perfect place to spend leisurely summer days with family and friends.
To learn more about Inspired Homes and Kensington Farms, visit www.Inspired-Homes.com. And make plans to visit the community and experience all that Kensington Farms and Inspired Homes have to offer. Your dream home is waiting!
Kensington Farms
Prices: From the low $200,000s
Directions: Interstate 49 south to Missouri 150 E. Turn right on Pryor Rd., left on E. 155th St./E. Cass Jackson Rd., right on Ward Rd and right on N. Fenwick. Follow to the model home on the right.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday and by appointment
Contact: Kevin Lau, (816) 699-2882
Comments