Heritage Park at The Village in Shoal Creek Valley Features Two New Model Homes

The marketing team for Shoal Creek Valley is proud to announce two new model homes for their newest neighborhood, Heritage Park at The Village.
Exclusively built by award-winning Cardinal Crest Homes, Heritage Park at The Village features 27 Patio Homes offered in two distinctive floor plans—The Barnett and The Crestwood—each encompassing two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, full unfinished lower levels and two-car garages. The two plans have six unique elevations buyers can select from, creating a unique look and feel throughout the neighborhood.
Base prices start at $297,000 and include numerous standard features considered upgrades in many other new home developments. Among them are oversized two car garages, Pella windows, Energy Star 92 percent efficient furnaces with humidifiers, upgraded insulation packages, hardwood floors, stainless steel GE appliance packages, and 50-year roof or better, 2-10 warranties, just to name a few.
“We are so excited about the addition of this beautiful neighborhood within the Shoal Creek Valley development,” said Susan Renschler, who markets the property with Tom Johnson of Keller Williams KC North. “Prospective buyers are excited to see the finished homes completed, landscaped and furnished.”
Exterior architectural materials include stucco, stone, shingle, and/or board and batten accents, eye-catching shutters, spacious front porches, and covered rear patios with an option to have them enclosed.
Inside, prospective buyers will find main floor living encompassing approximately 1,500 square feet, efficient use of space and great attention to detail, highlighted by streams of natural light, tray ceilings in the great room, and beautiful hardwood floors in all entertainment areas.
The kitchens feature high-end, quality materials and products including all stainless-steel appliances, tile back splashes, a generous-sized island , quartz countertops, a granite composite sink, soft-close custom cabinetry, and double door pantries.
The master bathroom includes double vanity sinks, quartz countertops, and a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, with a tray ceiling and spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom suite.
According to Johnson, there are endless, budget-friendly options and opportunities to customize their home to meet their needs, desires and lifestyle. “Buyers have an optional basement finish design that can include an additional two bedrooms, a full bathroom, family room and plenty of unfinished area for storage,” he said. “and they can also upgrade to a three-car garage.”
To help buyers further customize their home, Cardinal Crest offers an interior designer on staff who will help them choose their interior feature selections. All homesites come with fully integrated irrigation and landscaping packages, and if desired, buyers can meet with the landscaper on a custom design.
Homeowner dues include mowing and snow removal, plus access to the wealth of amenities offered within this 1,900-acre master-planned Shoal Creek Valley development.
The Gate House features plush grounds, meandering garden pathways, media and banquet rooms, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, a screening room with an 84-inch flat screen TV patios, a large swimming pool, waterfall hot tub and barbecue pavilion.
The chalet-style Park House features large open interior spaces, a fireplace, comfortable seating, and a large, outdoor water park with a lazy river, two large swimming pools, two waterslides, a splash plaza, toddler pool, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.
Residents here are within proximity to numerous area lifestyle amenities, including multiple healthcare facilities, fitness centers, grocery and health food stores, restaurants and other retail businesses. Additionally, The Shoppes at Shoal Creek and The Plaza at Shoal Creek are within walking distance.
“The amenities the residents enjoy at Shoal Creek Valley are unparalleled,” Renschler said. “Additionally, residents enjoy quick and easy access to I-35 and I-435, and only a short drive to Zona Rosa, Kansas City International Airport, and numerous destinations throughout the city.”
Although Shoal Creek Valley has a Kansas City address, it is located within the highly-rated Liberty School District, and Liberty Oaks Elementary is situated within the community.
“Lot reservations are currently being taken, and prospective buyers are invited to visit www.KCLivingNorth.com, click on NEW HOME COMMUNITIES, then open the links to the Heritage Park, The Preserve or The Village neighborhoods,” Johnson said.
Shoal Creek Valley
Location: Take Highway 152 to North Flintlock Road, turn south to NE 80th, turn west to N. Farley Ave, then north to 8117 N. Farley Ave to the model home/office.
Contact: Tom Johnson or Susan Renschler, Keller Williams KC North 816 918 4009 or 816 721-0462
Hours: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, and anytime by appointment.
