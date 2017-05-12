Darol Rodrock Foundation and Sporting KC team up to score big for foster care

The Darol Rodrock Foundation and Sporting KC know that if you want to score big, you look for every opportunity to take a shot. With that in mind, both are hoping to score big during the match on May 17th—not only in goals but also in donations to benefit area children in foster care.
For the third year in a row, the Foundation, alongside Rodrock Development, will help host a Game Title Night. This year’s game is on May 17th, when Sporting KC takes on the Seattle Sounders FC, and is the perfect opportunity for families to have a fantastic time while also giving back.
Soccer fans are encouraged to help area foster-care children by bringing donations and placing them in special donation bins strategically placed at all the entrances to the stadium. The bins will accept personal hygiene items, school supplies, cash donations, and gift cards—small items that can make a big difference to kids in need. (A complete list of greatly needed items can be found at DarolRodrockFoundation.org.) The cash donations and gift cards help the Foundation purchase Twin XL sheets and other items for area foster children heading off to college, as dorm-room supplies can be pricey.
This year, however, The Darol Rodrock Foundation hopes to garner even more donations for area foster-care youth. That’s why there are more drop-off locations than ever before. Donation bins are already at the stadium, but also can be found at the model offices in Forest View (12502 S Hastings Street in Olathe) and Stonebridge Trails (16074 W 163rd Terrace in Olathe), as well as Sporting KC’s main office at 2020 Baltimore Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours.
Last year, some 19,080 attendees at the match against Orlando City SC had the opportunity to place donations in six bins placed around the stadium. The Foundation received cash donations, gift cards to Target, clothing, sheets, pillows, toiletries, canned goods, snacks, and more. The hope is that this year’s donations will surpass last year’s fantastic gifts!
But the Darol Rodrock Foundation has plans to give back to soccer attendees, as well. This year, handy Sporting KC amenity kits will be provided to the first 7,000 fans. While match attendees receive a little something extra, they also have the opportunity to give a little something, too. What could be better?
“We are so excited about this game and the distinctive opportunity to communicate the needs of children in the foster-care system,” says Darol Rodrock. “And it’s my sincere hope that the community will lend a hand to these amazing kids and make a donation. There are so many everyday items that we take for granted that can make such a huge difference in these kids’ lives.”
Darol himself will take the field at halftime in a presentation that highlights the needs of area foster-care children. A foster child himself, Darol understands all too well the challenges these youth face. It’s his greatest hope that the Kansas City community will rally around these kids in need and help ensure their lives are filled with hope and potential. And it’s a cause that Sporting KC has taken to heart, as well.
“Sporting Kansas City is proud to collaborate again this year with Rodrock Development in finding ways to improve the lives of children and young adults through the Darol Rodrock Foundation,” says Justin Compton, Sporting Kansas City’s vice president of Corporate Partnerships. “The opportunity to team up with the Foundation at our home match on May 17th will show, once again, how great our Sporting Kansas City fans unite around a special cause. It is a privilege to partner with both Rodrock Development and the Darol Rodrock Foundation, and we hope we can help bring more smiles to those children in need of one.”
And it’s not the only way children in the foster-care system are benefitting this summer from the partnership. A three-hour soccer camp will be held at the stadium for area kids in foster care. Children will get the chance to work on their soccer skills, tour the facility, meet Sporting KC players, and more in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The collaboration between these family-focused, award-winning enterprises has truly been a winning combination for Kansas City—and those special children in need.
For more information, visit Rodrock.com, DarolRodrockFoundation.org, and SportingKC.com
