Newly designed rowhomes now available in Northgate Village

With the sale of the last single family home in Northgate Village, Aspen Homes’ Tony Libra and Steve Gilliland turned their attention to building the remaining rowhomes.
“We wanted to duplicate the success we had with the single family and patio homes,” explains Libra. “So we began the same way with the rowhomes by asking current homeowners what they like about their homes and what parts of the design need to be changed. From there we worked with our architect to come up with two new floorplans, the Quebec and the Chouteau, that incorporated much of the feedback we received.”
With the first four nearing completion, Libra has already sold one of the rowhomes and continues to meet with a number of interested buyers.
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Libra. “I anticipate that once these homes are complete they will sell quickly.”
The Quebec and the Chouteau both offer approximately 2,000 square feet of living area with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each plan features high-end finishes including custom cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout the main floor, quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, craftsman-style trim, stainless steel appliances and large outdoor deck. All homes come with a garage door opener and are pre-wired for high-speed internet access.
Northgate Village rowhomes also offer homeowners a maintenance provided lifestyle with an affordable monthly maintenance fee covering the cost of lawn care, snow removal, irrigation services and much more.
“The rowhomes come complete with all the features and finishes that buyers expect in a new home,” explains Libra.
Northgate Village is a neo-traditional neighborhood that incorporates architectural elements and design inspired by iconic neighborhoods such as Brookside and Waldo. It is located in trending North Kansas City, just east of Burlington Street and south of N. 32nd Avenue and within walking distance of a variety of neighborhood amenities such as Macken Park, historic North Kansas City High School, the quaint shops and restaurants in downtown North Kansas City, the community center, city hall, public library, the YMCA and Waggin’ Trail Park, an off-leash dog park located just across from the neighborhood.
“Our central location puts residents within a 10-minute drive to downtown Kansas City and a 15-minute drive to KCI Airport,” said Bari Allen, ReeceNichols real estate agent and onsite community manager. “Whether commuting to work or walking to nearby attractions, Northgate’s accessibility and unmistakable charm have made this community a popular place to call home. It continues to attract a diverse group of buyers from those just starting out to empty-nesters and retirees.”
Amenities in Northgate Village include street trees, six pocket parks, themed brick entry monuments, ornamental street lighting and park benches and generous landscaping. Many single-family homes and rowhomes face pocket parks and have addresses such as Gentry Park and Erie Park.
The first model home is expected to open in early July. Until then, those interested in learning more or scheduling a private tour should contact Allen by calling (816) 221-7681.
Northgate Village was developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 20 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary entrepreneur and sports pioneer Lamar Hunt. Additional Hunt Midwest communities include Running Horse, The Reserve at Riverstone, Staley Hills, Benson Place, Woodneath Farms, Eagle Creek and Timber Trails. All communities are marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols.
Northgate Village Rowhomes
Prices: Starting in the $300,000s
Location: 3001 Swift Street
Directions: Take Interstate 35 to the Armour Rd exit, west on Armour then north on Swift to the community.
Hours: By appointment only
Contact: Bari Allen, 816-221-7681
Comments