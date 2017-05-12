Loch Lloyd creates family traditions

Loch Lloyd is regarded as the finest resort lifestyle community in the Midwest thanks to the idyllic surroundings, gracious estates and a wealth of enviable amenities. Loch Lloyd’s appeal is the lifestyle in which it immerses its residents, creating a tightknit community that exudes warmth and welcome throughout the neighborhood.
Loch Lloyd residents enjoy a multitude of activities that inspire a strong sense of community, such as summer programs for children and a vibrant social fabric with events like wine tastings, deck crawls and festive celebrations of the major holidays throughout the year, including a big Mother’s Day celebration. The popular Home & Garden Club has well over 100 members with events throughout the year. It is that total Loch Lloyd experience that draws new residents and keeps existing residents for a lifetime.
Mother’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year at Loch Lloyd. The clubhouse will serve over 400 people today as families come together to celebrate with mom, enjoying outstanding cuisine created by the award-winning culinary staff.
Other family-friendly event highlights include a car show that showcases Loch Lloyd residents’ personal cars, from classic American cars and trucks to one-of-a-kind exotic sports cars. The Country Club at Loch Lloyd hosts annual holiday celebrations, complete with sumptuous feasts so that parents don’t have to worry about the hassles of at-home hosting and can fully enjoy the festivities.
The Fourth of July celebration is one of the finest in the city, with events planned throughout the day capped off by a spectacular fireworks display on the lake.
Loch Lloyd residents agree that the Country Club’s busy events calendar is one of their favorite parts about life in the Village, a key part of the community’s strong social fabric that helps residents make treasured memories and lifelong friends. Loch Lloyd Real Estate Agent Ashlea Black noted that families also get endless enjoyment from the club’s impressive array of amenities, many of which offer programs specifically designed for Loch Lloyd’s younger residents.
“The Country Club of Loch Lloyd offers junior tennis and golf programs, as well as camps throughout the summer months,” Black said. “Our swim team competes with other teams across the city and private lessons are available for all ages.”
The Country Club at Loch Lloyd partners with Elite Squad Tennis to provide a competitive program for players of all levels and offers covered courts for year round tennis.
“Elite Tennis has an outstanding record of producing world-class players like local tennis champion Jack Sock, and parents can trust their children are in the best program Kansas City has to offer,” she said.
Elsewhere in Loch Lloyd, opportunities abound for recreation and play. Favorite family amenities include a children’s park, off-leash dog park and walking trails. The 110-acre no-wake lake is perfect for fishing, pontoon boats, paddle boarding or kayaking. And events like the annual Fishing Derby and Fun Run give residents even more opportunities to make the most of all that Loch Lloyd has to offer.
And no matter how families choose to spend their time in Loch Lloyd, parents enjoy the peace of mind that comes with the community’s secure surroundings.
“Because Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community, children are safe to play outside—ride their bike to the pool, or play football in one of our many green spaces,” Black said. “You’ll often see homemade lemonade stands and kids enjoying the outdoors together. It’s reassuring to parents knowing that security patrols the community and vets everyone—members, residents and guests—who come through the gates.”
Loch Lloyd is close to the finest private schools in south Johnson County and is minutes away from the abundant shopping, dining and entertainment options in adjacent Overland Park and Leawood. With a second gated entrance opening later this year, Loch Lloyd’s residents will be even closer to all the area offers.
Families eager to immerse themselves in the Loch Lloyd lifestyle should take advantage of the existing exciting purchase opportunities within the community soon! Loch Lloyd released 65 new homesites last year and the response was impressive. New families are filling the neighborhoods and an additional 10 new homes are expected to break ground by summer’s end.
Available homesites include select stunning locations overlooking the pristine 110-acre lake; from custom estate lots that are spectacular wooded acreage with Loch Lloyd’s highest building standards; to lots that overlook the seven-acre golf course lake with spectacular golf views beyond; and lots designed for those looking to right-size thru intelligent design.
Bring mom to visit Loch Lloyd today and experience the enviable lifestyle firsthand. Your family deserves nothing but the best—and that’s exactly what Loch Lloyd has to offer.
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500
Web: LochLloyd.com
