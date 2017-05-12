Celebrate mom with the home of her dreams

Today, we celebrate mom. As you think of your mom or maternal figure, it’s hard to ignore the impact she’s had on your life. She’s nurturing yet strong. And she wears so many hats: family doctor, nutritionist, schedule wrangler, sounding board and planner, to name a few.
Your mom likely has a number of favorite places. At the top of the list? Home, which she puts so much time and energy into to make it a welcoming place filled with love and laughter. That’s why, in honor of moms everywhere, we asked several mothers what’s important to them in a home.
The top answer: the kitchen. This is the heart of the home, and so much more than a place to prepare meals. The kitchen is where we gather to celebrate milestones, blow out candles and gather around the kitchen island for impromptu dance parties—although probably not often enough!
A close second favorite is a deck, patio or outdoor living area. Adding finishing touches like ceiling fans and fireplaces enables families to spend more of the year outside. When the neighborhood’s lush surroundings are in full bloom, there’s no better place to enjoy a quiet morning moment with a cup of coffee before diving into yet another busy day. And at the end of a hectic day when moms feel like they’re pulled in a thousand different directions, that peaceful outdoor space beckons, an ideal spot to unwind and savor a few delightfully quiet moments.
Last but not least, the moms we talked to agree that it’s also important for a home to be the right size, with an emphasis on main-floor living. Families tend to use their homes a little differently today than in decades past. Once-prevalent features like formal living rooms and dining rooms have been replaced by open, welcoming floor plans that encourage an effortless flow from room to room, as well as more space to gather, celebrate or simply relax.
All this and much more awaits at Cottonwood Canyon. You might have heard your mom talk about her dream home—and at Cottonwood Canyon, that dream finally comes to life. The lush Lenexa oasis envelops families in picturesque scenery and gently rolling terrain, not to mention what many residents agree are the most spectacular sunrise and sunset views in Kansas City. And thanks to the convenience of Cottonwood Canyon’s maintenance-provided lifestyle, moms can shrink their to-do lists and spend more time enjoying the activities and people they love.
The home is undeniably the center of family life, but Cottonwood Canyon’s ideal location also puts families within minutes of a variety of attractions and recreation—the perfect spot to make treasured memories. With the recent completion of Mill Creek Road, homeowners are just a short walk away from the new Lenexa Civic Center, which is located within the broader Lenexa City Center and is scheduled to open this year. The development will serve as a mixed-use hub that includes a public market, indoor aquatic center, fitness facilities and a public art gallery. Several Lenexa Public Market tenants have been announced, including The Roasterie, Foo’s Fabulous Café, topp’d Pizza + Salads, Lenexa Locale and Marilyn’s Mad Treats.
At home, the ease of the Cottonwood Canyon lifestyle is the perfect antidote to a mom’s hectic schedule. Prospective buyers can work with the community’s building team—B.L. Rieke Custom Homes, Tom French Homes, LG Homes, Starr Homes, Don Julian Builders and Befort Construction, to name a few—to create the perfectly sized, maintenance-provided home on one of Cottonwood Canyon’s appealing homesites, almost all of which back to green space, golf greens or the lake. A spacious, fully equipped kitchen; an inviting master suite; an idyllic outdoor living space—all of this and more can be added to bring mom’s dream home to life.
Now is an ideal time to secure some of the best locations in the community. A new phase of 19 homesites is available for reservations, including the final remaining locations along 94th Street. Eight of the homesites are walkout locations with southern exposures that overlook a picturesque natural green space and streamway. And for prospective buyers who covet golf course living, five of the new homesites overlook the secluded 13th hole of Canyon Farms Golf Club, complete with eastern exposure—one of the best seats in the house (no pun intended) to enjoy those sensational sunrise views.
The enticing variety doesn’t end with the homesites. Cottonwood Canyon’s builders also offer a new, exciting array of floor plans that range in size from 2,800 to more than 5,000 square feet. Open, airy layouts are enhanced with thoughtful, custom-quality finishes and vaulted ceilings. Prices start in the low $400,000s.
Outside the home, residents can take full advantage of the convenience of provided maintenance. Low homeowner association dues include snow removal, trash pick-up and lawn maintenance, giving families more time to enjoy what they love in Cottonwood Canyon and the surrounding metro area.
That includes Cottonwood Canyon’s beautiful surroundings, which make the most of the rolling, treed terrain and natural features like creeks, small bluffs and lush, native landscaping, including grasses and flowers. And in the midst of it all, Canyon Farms Golf Club beckons with a course that’s as challenging as it is beautiful.
This Mother’s Day, make it a day that mom will never forget. Bring her to Cottonwood Canyon and show her all that the community has to offer. You may just find yourselves planning your next Mother’s Day celebration as Cottonwood Canyon residents!
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: Low $400,000s to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment.
Contact: Angie Ripley or Nita Criswell at 913-492-4444 or sales@cottonwoodcanyonks.com
