Cider Mill Ridge – Location & Builders matter

Cider Mill Ridge at The National is located in the highly sought-after Park Hill School District. More importantly, your elementary-aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School; a “Leader in Me School” that has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award. After Graden Elementary, students attend Lakeview Middle School and finish their secondary education at Park Hill South High School.
Besides being located minutes from Graden Elementary you are also just minutes from the largest retail center Parkville has to offer. Parkville Commons is a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. You can buy groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick-n-Jake’s, Rusty Horse Tavern, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. Parkville is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15 minutes of Cider Mill Ridge.
If this great location is not enough, Cider Mill Ridge has a recognized group of builders. SAB Homes has captured the coveted Parade of Homes Grand Award for it homes at Cider Mill Ridge and the savvy buyer looks forward to this year’s entry in the Spring Parade. Complementing SAB Homes are Ashlar Homes and Double Eagle Builders. With this impressive builder group, prospective buyers will find a wide variety of floor plans at Cider Mill Ridge that appeal to everyone from young families to empty-nesters. Styles include ranch, reverse ranch, 1 1/2-story and two-story designs which include extensive interior features such as granite counters, hardwood floors, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, custom cabinets, architectural arches and extensive wood trim.
Cider Mill Ridge was developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community along with a community pool. As you wander through the streets of Cider Mill Ridge you will notice “space” between homes and large backyards to take advantage of the topography and beautiful vistas. This can especially be seen as you view the next phase of lots. The new lots offer cul-de-sac living and walk outs with several backing to nature.
Cider Mill Ridge continues to make all the right changes to attract everyone from the new family looking for schools to the empty nester looking to enjoy their retirement years; with walking trails, golf, pool and children’s playground all an easy walk or golf cart drive away. It has been great working with the developer, FiveStar Lifestyles, and the sales team at Cider Mill Ridge stated Scott Bamesberger, owner of SAB Homes.
With its award-winning designs, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may stop by Cider Mill Ridge Information Center at 6006 S. National Drive, Parkville, call 913-890-3596 or visit the website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information.
Cider Mill Ridge
Prices: Starting from $345,000.
Location: Information Center at 6006 S. National Drive, Parkville 64152
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or by appointment.
Contact: 913-890-3596.
Web: CiderMillRidge.com
Comments