Now is the best time to buy in this resort-style community

Cedar Creek is in full bloom—and not just the lush landscaping. The master-planned community continues to grow, welcoming three new neighborhoods to an already enticing selection. The new neighborhoods continue the tradition of offering distinctive architectural styles, homesites and price points, ensuring that prospective buyers find exactly what they want.
Master-planned community Cedar Creek is home to more than a dozen neighborhoods, each offering a distinct architectural style and price point. As a result, prospective buyers have more flexibility and options when finding a home that truly fits them.
“Cedar Creek has every kind of custom home setting available,” said Don Julian of Don Julian Builders, who has built in Cedar Creek since the community’s early days. “All the things buyers ask for are there.”
Building activity within Cedar Creek remains high, which means now is the best time to buy in the community. Several homes are available for immediate occupancy in The Crossings at Southglen, which continues to be a popular destination for families, thanks to a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School and a neighborhood swimming pool. Available homes include two-story and reverse 1½-story floor plans from Rodrock Homes, Roeser Homes and Braklow Custom Homes. Prices range from the lower $400,000s to the upper $400,000s. And for a limited time, prospective buyers can take advantage of a sales incentive and receive 12 months’ paid HOA dues for contracts written on any of the available speculative homes or a custom-built home on one of the few remaining homesites by May 31, 2017.
One of Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhoods, Hidden Lake Estates, offers enviable wooded views near the community’s swim and racquet facility. Several speculative homes are underway from C&M Builders, James Engle Custom Homes, Todd Hill Homes and Roeser Homes. Availability ranges from immediate to 150 days out, with prices ranging from the upper $700,000s to more than $1 million.
The spring season ushers in some truly beautiful greenery and landscaping, but it’s also the perfect time to dream, plan and refresh. If building your dream home is at the top of your wish list, now’s the best time to bring those plans to life. Coveted homesites that take full advantage of Cedar Creek’s breathtaking views and gently rolling topography are available in three of the community’s newest neighborhoods. Hidden Lake Estates offers walkout, daylight and level homesites thoughtfully interspersed with wooded areas, with homes priced from the $600,000s. The neighborhood is so picturesque, in fact, that it caught the eye of Cedar Creek builder Austin Roeser of Roeser Homes, who’s currently building his personal home in the neighborhood—along with two custom-built homes and a new speculative home.
“I build all over the Kansas City metro area, which means I have the flexibility to build my home where I want,” he said. “I choose Cedar Creek.”
Valley Ridge, Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood, offers a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and a swimming pool includes nearly 60 spectacular homesites that take full advantage of the semi-wooded terrain. Home prices start in the mid-$400,000s, and several speculative homes are already underway. Model homes from builders C&M Building, James Engle Custom Homes, Roeser Homes and New Mark Homes are under construction with completion this fall.
And last but not least, The Ridge at Shadow Glen is a haven for prospective buyers in the market for golf course and valley views. More than 25 homesites await in a scenic enclave that’s located by the fifth hole of Shadow Glen Golf Club. And speaking of—the neighborhood offers the last remaining golf course homesites at Cedar Creek.
“There are 13 homesites that back to Shadow Glen Golf Club, and these are the last golf course lots available at Cedar Creek,” Roeser said. “Add the maintenance-provided villas, and this is a neighborhood that will be highly sought-after.”
Homes in The Ridge at Shadow Glen start in the mid-$500,000s, and include the convenience of provided maintenance, giving residents more time to enjoy all that Cedar Creek has to offer. Homesite reservations are now being accepted in all three neighborhoods (Valley Ridge, Hidden Lake Estates and The Ridge at Shadow Glen), so don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your favorite location.
The warmer months are the best time of the year to enjoy Cedar Creek’s extensive, resort-style amenities package, the perfect antidote to hectic school and work schedules. Spend a few hours in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or make the most of a membership at the award-winning, 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including the brand-new Olathe West High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
