Fast, easy process helps sellers in challenging situations

High winds downed a large tree branch in a Lee’s Summit homeowner’s yard. The homeowner, unable to clear the heavy branch, soon became the recipient of numerous requests from the city to clear the branch. Having already decided to sell the house, the homeowner recalled several Kansas City Star stories featuring House Buyers KC and reached out for help.
“The homeowner called eight other people and preferred to work with us,” said Kyle Walchshauser, sales acquisition, House Buyers KC.
That anecdote not only speaks to the effectiveness of House Buyers KC, but also illustrates the various ways they can help sellers. House Buyers KC typically works with homeowners in need of a quick sell, whether that’s due to a job transfer, declining health or financial difficulties. Yet sometimes, the circumstances might also include property damage, like the home in Lee’s Summit.
Once a property like the Lee’s Summit house is initially deemed a fit, the House Buyers KC team draws on expertise in home construction and real estate to estimate the cost of renovating it, thus helping to establish the offer to be extended to the client.
Many times the homes they buy need to be updated by modernizing the kitchens and bathrooms or taking out walls to provide the open flow that today’s buyers want. Other times, the home needs extensive repairs from the roof to the foundation, which might include exterior painting, driveway and sidewalk repairs, landscaping updates and more, all of which make a difference in how the home appeals to buyers.
Recently, Chad Lower, House Buyers KC manager and licensed real estate agent, teamed up with Julio of Redeemed Hardwood Floors to install new flooring in a home, an update that always makes a big impact with prospective buyers. And in the case of the Lee’s Summit house, the updates also include tree limb removal—essentially, whatever’s needed to refresh the home and make it an attractive option for prospective buyers.
This unconventional approach to home buying and selling has been a big hit with both buyers and sellers, prompting Lower to expand the team.
House Buyers KC welcomed Walchshauser in February. And although he was new to the industry (he previously worked at Freightquote), Walchshauser hit the ground running, excited by an opportunity to work in a field that he admired from afar.
“Real estate has always been a passion of mine, and it’s been a great learning experience and a fun atmosphere,” he said.
Katie Mason, who joined House Buyers KC as an office admin in December, agreed that the fun, family-like atmosphere is one of the best parts about coming to work.
“Working with Chad and Kyle is like having brothers, and I grew up with three sisters,” she said. “Our personalities mesh well, and it’s a fun place to work.”
Mason, a longtime fan of home improvement shows like “Fixer Upper,” said she’s loved learning more about the House Buyers KC process, especially the home updates and repairs.
“It’s a small company, so we all wear different hats,” she said. “I’ve had an opportunity to learn so much about the business, and with so much always happening, it’s an exciting place to work.”
The company also prides itself on an unwavering commitment to each seller. Sometimes, the House Buyers KC team might help a seller through a difficult situation like a foreclosure. Or, they may work with someone who simply wants to avoid the traditional real estate transaction model in favor of a faster, easier process. Because House Buyers KC purchases homes in any condition for cash, there are no commissions to pay, no appraisals, no waiting for buyer financing and no repairs or renovation. The process typically moves much more quickly, too, rather than burdening sellers with unnecessarily complex transactions.
No matter the scenario, the House Buyers KC team takes time to understand each seller’s situation, then guides them through the remaining timeline.
“We want everyone to feel happy about the decision they’ve made,” Mason said. “We enjoy working with people and their families and do whatever we can to make it a smooth transition.”
For more information, call House Buyers KC at 913-777-4444 or visit the website at HouseBuyersKC.com.
