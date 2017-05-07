Rodrock Homes sells former models during Parade promotion

Record crowds have visited Rodrock Homes’ Spring Parade of Homes entries, eager to see the 15 distinctive properties featuring 15 stylish floor plans in nine premier, amenities-rich communities located throughout the award-winning Blue Valley, De Soto Unified and Olathe school districts.
Showcasing fresh and functional features, like a “kitchen within a kitchen” and seamless open floor plans, Rodrock’s model homes have garnered lots of attention from prospective homebuyers. Although the spring tour concludes today, heavy traffic is expected with people coming back for a second look in communities such as Colton, Wyngate and Hills of Forest Creek and Terrybrook Farms, the collaboration between Don Julian Builders and Rodrock Homes.
Known for building quality homes with floor plans geared to enhance busy family lifestyles in the area’s best school districts, Rodrock has showcased some of its most popular designs during this season’s parade, including Johnson County’s most-anticipated new community, Terrybrook Farms—a Don Julian-Rodrock Homes Community—which won three awards during the Home Builder’s Association Spring Parade of Homes competition.
Prospective buyers are also excited about Rodrock’s 10 former model homes for sale. With a special promotion of $25,000 in free upgrades or $15,000 to help with closing costs or a reduction in price, these stunning homes are in demand.
“We’re thrilled that our spring parade collection has been so well received,” said Rodrock Homes President Brian Rodrock. “With a wide variety of price points, floor plans and communities located in some of the most desirable school districts in the nation, which adds value to a home, there’s truly something for everyone. The 10 former models for sale is also an unprecedented chance to buy and enjoy immediately.”
Why buy a model home now?
According to Kerwin Holloway, Colton community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent, buyers insist on a house that offers solutions to their needs, whether it’s a gourmet kitchen, a spa-like master retreat, a main level master suite or bonus rooms that can be outfitted as a home office or guest room.
“For example, people envision their family in a well-appointed kitchen, which has evolved into a home’s hub that’s utilized for more than meal preparation,” Holloway said. “They’re multiple-purpose rooms for informal gathering. Former models for sale in Colton, the Anthem Reverse and the Monterey, are loaded with upgrades in tile, granite and appliances and extras to further enhance lifestyles.”
Colton has prime access to Blue Valley School District and is convenient to 69 Highway for shopping, dining and entertainment.
“Another benefit to buying a model home, aside from its immediate availability, is that the construction dust has long settled around it and construction traffic is at a minimum,” Holloway said.
Location, location, location.
All of Rodrock’s neighborhoods are situated in ideal locations in Johnson County.
Location is the main reason Wyngate suits buyers seeking to live in south Johnson County. Nestled in the heart of the acclaimed Blue Valley School District, Wyngate is adjacent to three schools—which means kids can attend K-12 growing up in one house.
“For about 90 percent of our homeowners, Wyngate’s location is key, offering rare, walk-up access via the community’s nature trails to Cedar Hill Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Middle School,” said Michele Davis, community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “There’s not another Blue Valley community with this proximity to schools and the amenities package.”
Two former models, the Larsen EX, Lancaster 4.5 and a gracious spec home, the Irving, are for sale with the Spring Parade of Homes promotion.
“We’ve had terrific interest in these three beauties,” Davis said. “Not only do they have high-end extras, the promotion allows buyers to add additional upgrades or reduce the selling price or closing costs.”
Take advantage of the promo; move-in ready.
Located in the De Soto Unified School District, Hills of Forest Creek in Shawnee boasts direct access to Clear Creek Trail, linking homeowners to one of the city’s longest and most scenic trails, the 17-mile Mill Creek Streamway Trail.
Dorothy Mask, community manager and ReeceNichols agent, notes buyers like the community’s wide variety of floor plans and the beautiful former models for sale.
“The two-story, four-bedroom Weston III highlights a main-level entertainment space and a spacious second floor dedicated to privacy,” she said. “With the spring promotion it won’t last long—I encourage people who have visited over the past nine days to come back.”
Buying a former model means immediate occupancy and a chance for kids to enjoy the community pool this summer and build friendships before the fall school year kicks off.
And with the $25,000 promotion, opportunities are endless to further customize and upgrade a home. For example, buyers can choose to finish a lower level, upgrade a master closet or create an outdoor entertainment area. The $15,000 promotion is perfect for helping with closing costs or even to reduce the home’s selling price.
Visit today 11 a.m. - 6 p.m . Traffic and sales at Rodrock Homes have been brisk during the Spring Parade of Homes—hurry to experience Johnson County’s premier communities, including the 10 former model homes with a special promotion that ends today. And the best part? If you haven’t made it to this year’s tour, Rodrock’s model homes will be open during regular hours beginning tomorrow.
Rodrock Homes
Web: RodrockHomes.com
Phone: 913-851-0347
Prices: Range from $390,000 to more than $2 million.
Check out these Rodrock Homes communities today from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on the Spring Parade of Homes. Models return to regular hours tomorrow, May 8.
Lenexa
Gleason Glen
Overland Park
Colton
Chapel Hill
Summerwood
Summerwood Estates
Terrybrook Farms, A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community
Wyngate
Shawnee
Hills of Forest Creek
Ridgestone Meadows
