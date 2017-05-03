Pools, farmers’ markets, and more mark Rodrock Development summers

According to author Charles Bowden, “Summertime is always the best of what might be.” That certainly applies in Rodrock Developments, which truly are spectacular in the summer months, thanks to top-notch amenities, Farmers’ Markets, community-wide parties, and more. There’s simply nothing like a fun-filled summer in a Rodrock Development.
And the fun extends to those of all ages. So much conscious thought is put into choosing conveniences that are friendly to families with even the smallest of children. Zero-entry pools allow little ones to wade safely into waters just the right depth for their comfort level, while the deeper end is ready for experienced swimmers. Meanwhile, cabanas provide plenty of space for comfortable changing.
But pools and slides are just the beginning: In communal green space, pergola-covered grills and ample picnic areas are perfectly situated for neighborhood get-togethers. Families flock to the well-equipped children’s playgrounds, and some neighborhoods even offer hard-surface sport courts for basketball, tennis, and volleyball.
Another incredibly popular spot are the fantastic clubhouses, complete with workout facilities, found in many Rodrock communities. Not only are the clubhouses stocked with workout equipment, but there’s also room for entertaining. Homeowners book these spaces for birthday parties, bridal and baby showers, and more—enjoying the convenience of parties in a great event space without the work of entertaining in their homes.
Finally, many of the communities are linked with trails, which offer residents an easy way to visit friends and make use of the neighborhood’s impressive pools, playgrounds, and more. Residents love that they have a safe place for evening strolls, with children on scooters and tricycles a common sight.
Friendships and families are further fostered through get-togethers hosted by both the Homeowner’s Associations and Darol’s groundbreaking Moms’ Council. An abundance of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, providing both family-favorite memories as well as a sense of community and camaraderie.
“With warmer weather, the neighborhoods are getting busy,” says Tammy Coody, the Moms’ Council Coordinator for Rodrock Development. “Moms’ Councils hosted Easter Egg hunts in their respective neighborhoods, gathering in their park areas, clubhouses, or pool parking lots to hide eggs. Soon the pools will be open, and parties are being planned, including the annual 4th of July Bike Parades, which always helps kick off summer in our communities. Moms’ Councils host ice cream or snow cones socials poolside, as well.”
But that’s just the beginning. Many communities will also host summer movie nights, sports viewing parties, and other social and family events.
“Having various amenities allow for a wide range of gatherings and activities, from neighborhood barbeques with backyard games to pool parties. And our families love having the space to relax, take walks, watch kids play, celebrate birthdays, graduations, and more.”
Still another simple pleasure of summer is visiting local Farmers’ Market, with all the brilliant colors, smells, and tastes of the season. And it’s a joy that Rodrock Development brings directly to its residents through weekly markets in many of its neighborhoods. For the third year, Cripple Creek Farms will have a produce table set up in the pool parking lots of select neighborhoods.
As much joy the Farmers’ Markets bring to homeowners, it also gives them the distinct opportunity to give back. Cripple Creek Farms has taken it upon itself to help raise money for area foster-care children through the Darol Rodrock Foundation.
“Cripple Creek Farms always provides a donation collection jar for convenience and ease of dropping spare change into,” Tammy adds. “It’s a way for the neighborhoods to give back to the Foundation, all while enjoying fresh produce.”
Meanwhile, eNeighbors, an e-newsletter and website devoted to each community, allows neighbors to trade messages, look for sitters or lost pets, sell items, plan back-to-school ice cream parties, and more.
“Newcomers tell us all the time that living in a Rodrock Development community is more like living in a small town, where neighbors look out for one another,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “In today’s fast-paced, electronic world, families desire a neighborhood where they can unplug and know their neighbors.”
For more information, visit Rodrock.com
Comments