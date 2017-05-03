Summit Homes offers award-winning floorplans in the Northland

Leading new home builder Summit Homes is now showcasing move-in ready homes in Hawksbury, the first Summit Exclusive Community to open in the Kansas City Northland.
Hawksbury is located east of I-29 just north of Tiffany Springs Parkway off Skyview Avenue, across from Tiffany Springs Golf Course.
Two new furnished model homes are now open in the community, offering homebuyers the chance to tour a reverse 1 ½- story Sullivan and a 2-story Preston Ridge V floor, both among Summit’s most popular floor plas from the award-winning Signature Collection.
The Sullivan model features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 2,423 sq. ft. of finished living space. It has an open and airy great room on the main level located off the kitchen and dining space, which overlooks a large covered back patio. The main level master suite features a large walk-in closet and a flex room suitable for an office or bedroom is at the front of the house. The lower level has an additional full bathroom off the rec room as well as two bedrooms.
The Preston Ridge V model includes 4 bedrooms and 3 ½- baths within 2,455 sq. ft. of living space. The large covered porch opens to a flowing main level living space with designated formal dining area as well as an open island kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the backyard. A spacious drop zone with built-in storage bench is located at the garage entry. The upstairs laundry room with built-in folding table is located conveniently near the bedrooms upstairs, with direct access to the master suite via the bathroom.
Eight move-in ready homes are also open for tours:
2-story Preston Ridge IV priced at $399,950 with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
2-story Sterling priced at $363,950 with 4 bedrooms and 3 ½- baths
2-story Northfield priced at $339,950 with 4 bedrooms and 3 ½- baths
2-story Northfield priced at $338,950 with 4 bedrooms and 3 ½- baths
2-story Preston Ridge V priced at $358,950 with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
1.5-story Cherry Creek II priced at $398,000 with 4 bedrooms and 3 ½- baths
Reverse 1.5-story Princeton priced at $409,950 with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
Reverse 1.5-story Sullivan priced at $375,000 with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Hawksbury features a beautiful community pool. The community is located just a few minutes from family-oriented hot spots such as the Tiffany Springs Sports Complex, Springs Water Park and one of the city’s premier shopping districts, Zona Rosa. Kansas City International Airport is just a short drive away.
Several premium new home lots are still available in Hawksbury for buyers who prefer to build their new home from the ground up. Available plans are from Summit’s acclaimed Signature Collection, with new home prices starting in the $320s.
Homes from Summit’s Signature Collection are built with an extensive list of design and performance features to create a beautiful, healthy and energy-efficient spaces for families to live, work and play. Standard features in the Signature Collection include Kohler plumbing fixtures, vinyl windows, and Bosch stainless steel kitchen appliances. Custom kitchen cabinetry with crown molding is also included along with a USB charging outlet in the kitchen, soft-close drawers and a passive radon ventilation system in every home.
As a premier Summit Exclusive Community, Hawksbury offers homebuyers assurance that their community will grow with a harmonious aesthetic creating real lasting value and that amenities will be well maintained over time. Summit also protects homebuyers in Summit Exclusive Communities from unknown subsurface conditions by pledging to cover any unexpected costs that may arise.
To explore floor plans, pricing and additional new home communities throughout Kansas City, visit Summit Homes online at summithomeskc.com.
Summit Homes
Community Information center: 10422 N Fisk Avenue. Kansas City, MO
Hours: Thurs – Sat & Mon 11 a.m. – p.m.; Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; available by appt. Tues and Weds
Contact: Shirley Lintner of the Rob Ellerman Team with ReeceNichols, 913-7091010, shirleylinter@reecenichols.com
