Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge spectacular on Spring Parade

Rodrock Development’s family-favorite Stonebridge truly shines on the Spring Parade of Homes, running through May 7th. Located between Ridgeview and Blackbob along 167th Street, the community is comprised of Stonebridge Park, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Meadows, and Stonebridge Village. And during this year’s Parade, 14 fantastic homes are open to the public.
“The Parade is such a fun way to see all the potential Stonebridge possesses,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “It’s exquisitely planned and boasts all the amenities that bring neighbors together!”
Stonebridge Meadows is ready with four homes on Parade, says community manager Mike Slaven. “Chris George Homes has the fabulous Cypress II, a 4-bedroom, 3-bath, reverse 1.5 story with gorgeous ¾-inch-thick walnut floors in the kitchen, Great Room, and entry.”
KC Builders & Design also have the distinctive Derekson I on Parade. “This 4-bedroom, 3-bath, reverse 1 1/2-story home is unique in that it features a third bedroom/flex room on the main level,” Mike adds.
Not to be missed is Robert A. Washam Construction’s Addilyn II, a 4-bedroom, 31/2-bath, 2-story beauty with a spa-like master bath with freestanding soaker tub, walk-in shower, and separate vanities.
Finally, Wynne Homes’ Normandy won the “Distinctive Plan and Design” award in the 2016 Fall Parade of Homes—and for good reason. This magnificent build boasts 4 bedrooms (with the possibility of a fifth), 3 baths, and a must-see owner’s suite.
Meanwhile in Stonebridge Trails, another 4 models are prepped for tour-goers. First up is the Riley III by Robert A. Washam Construction, an open concept 2-story with functionality and elegance.
“Your eyes gravitate to the Great Room’s bay windows,” says Joan Jacquin, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “The formal dining room is impressive, as are the 5 bedrooms, one of which is ideal for guests or as an office.”
“We also have the 5-bedroom Hawthorn XLV by Chris George Homes, which is a classic 2-story design incorporating everything buyers desire,” continues Joan. “The kitchen, Great Room, and covered deck are at the rear of the house and overlook the backyard, giving a spacious wide-open feeling.”
The Silverton V by JFE Construction is a 2-story home with so many added extras—from built-in shelving, extensive wainscoting, tremendous trim, an oversized island and more—that it will make it difficult for Parade attendees to top this abode.
And Gabriel Homes’ Makenna is an open, inviting home that’s both flexible and functional. All bedrooms are oversized, with ample closet space. The kitchen features 10-foot ceilings, granite galore, and a walk-in pantry. An amazing optional finished lower level has a family room, bar, and fifth bedroom.
Excitingly, Stonebridge Trials will also have the added bonus of a donation bin located in its model office to accept clothes, shoes, backpacks, and more to benefit area children in foster care through the Darol Rodrock Foundation. It’s the perfect opportunity for tour-goers to do some spring-cleaning while benefiting those in need.
Last but definitely not least, Stonebridge Park rounds out the impressive selection on Parade with six spectacular home styles.
“We have The Chalet XP by KC Builders & Design, The Charleston by SAB, The Austin by Dusselier & Marks, The Chloe II by Roeser Homes, The Sequoia by KC Builders & Design, and the Emery Expanded by James Engle Custom Homes,” says Julie Parman, a Rodrock Development marketing agent.
The Austin is a new version of the favorite Marietta II, with fabulous windows across the back of the home, and everyone’s favorite shiplap above the fireplace. The Chalet XP, meanwhile, is ready to take tour-goers’ breaths away with a most stunning entryway.
“The Charleston Is perfect for families looking for an open concept with tons of charm,” Julie adds. “The Chloe II is fabulous with the double-door entry and amazing finishes. And families flock again and again to the 2-story Sequoia and Emery Expanded 1 ½-story.”
Stonebridge promises protected home value and a slew of amenities never before offered in this price range. An expansive trail system links all four neighborhoods and their impressive pools, playgrounds, sports courts, and two richly appointed clubhouses, one with workout facilities.
The community is also home to a vibrant Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly get-togethers that not only forge friendships but favorite family memories. From pool parties to horse-drawn carriage rides, each season offers a new delight for kids of all ages. But no season quite excites homebuyers like the Spring Parade of Homes!
For more information on stunning Stonebridge—and Rodrock Development’s other winning communities—visit Rodrock.com
