Move in ready models at Grand Lake

The 2017 lake season will be here before you know it. You can never plan too early for another lake season especially if you want to be in enjoying it in your very own lake home. Tera Miranda Shores, located on Grand Lake in northeastern Oklahoma is just a 2 ½ hour drive from your home in Kansas City. It’s a simple drive down Interstate 49, west on Interstate 44 until you exit on Hwy 59. Once off Interstate 44 it is an easy 15 minute drive to the lake.
With Grand Lake this close and a much easier drive what does it have to offer? For starters, Tera Miranda Shores has been created by the visionaries who bring you Sporting KC, Loch Lloyd and The National. Tera Miranda Shores on Grand Lake has been developed for those seeking a lake experience second to none. We have put together a special place where you can relax and call home. We have created a carefree lifestyle in a private gated community with all the amenities you would want in a lake house, according to Dale Brouk of FiveStar Lifestyles.
Once you arrive and the gates close the stress of everyday life vanishes and you begin to enjoy the amenities which include walking trails, a zero entry pool, a children’s splash pool, children’s playground, health club, amenity building. And within a 5 minute golf cart ride you can dine at one of Grand Lakes finest casual lake front restaurants, The Quarterdeck, or be on your boat to watch the sunset while on Grand Lake. In addition to these amenities, we also offer our homebuyer maintenance for their boat, a convenience store, boat ramps, on-site fueling station and 10 fully remodeled lodges so you and your guests can enjoy everything Tera Miranda has to offer.
We have three models ready for occupancy priced at $189,900, $299,900 and $369,900. Along with the three models the developer is nearing completion of another model priced at 289,900. If these homes do not fit your tastes we can build the home you want and choose from several completed lots. You can contract now to build and be in your home by the end of the 2017 lake season.
The homes at Tera Miranda Shores have the look of Oklahoma Craftsmen architecture. It’s well maintained exteriors and landscaping greet you as you arrive. You feel a level of comfort, knowing as an owner you never have to take time out of your life or weekend to mow, mulch, trim and fertilize your lawn this is all done for you. As you walk in the front door you will see quality throughout, the marketing team said. You will find high ceilings, large expanse of windows and efficient living spaces with the kitchen, great room and master suite on one level. The homes feature custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and exquisite tile work.
It is hard to imagine leaving Tera Miranda Shores but for those golfing enthusiast you will have to make the short 10 minute drive to Shangri-La Golf Club and Resort (www.shangrilaok.com). The resort boasts 27 championship holes, a full service clubhouse, casual and fine dining and a golf experience second to none in the Grand Lake region. If you love golf, this should be on your bucket list! If you do not want to drive to play golf, you can take your boat on a short 10 minute cruise across Grand Lake to Patricia Island Golf Club (www.patriciaisland.com) or 15 minutes down Grand Lake to Shangri-la where they will pick you up at the dock in a golf cart and take you to the 1st tee.
Grand Lake was created in 1939 with the construction of The Pensecola Dam. The dam created a lake with 46,500 surface area acres providing the boater with a large main channel. This wide open channel gives the boater a sense of freedom when on the lake versus the layout of other lakes in the area which have many coves and narrow channels. Grand Lake continues to gain in popularity for the boating enthusiasts, Grand Lake is reminiscent of Lake of the Ozarks about 25 years ago. At Grand Lake you can enjoy the lake without any concern for over-crowding, even on Holiday Weekends.
Tera Miranda Shores
Prices: Single Family Homes from $189,900 to $600,000
Location: 28251 S 561 Road, Monkey Island, Oklahoma 74331
Hours: Models open 10-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment anytime.
Contact: Kimberly Clark, Tera Miranda Shores, 918-320-3222 or Dale W. Brouk at 816-509-7754
