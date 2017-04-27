Rodrock Development’s maintenance-free neighborhoods net devoted clientele

For some, it’s the discomfort and danger of shoveling snow. For others, it’s the desire to do anything but toil for hours raking and mowing. Regardless of the reason, record numbers of homebuyers are searching for maintenance-free communities. Fortunately, Rodrock Development proudly offers both charming cottages and stylish villas in maintenance-provided communities for those who want all the pride of ownership without the hassle.
For Lloyd and Laurie Andreas, it came down to a desire for travel. The adventuresome duo needed lawn care and the like when they were on the slopes or trekking through Asia. That’s why their move to Rodrock Development’s Grayson Place was such a boon.
“It makes it so much easier,” says Lloyd, with a laugh. “I have a brown thumb and any flora I touch dies. Neither my wife nor I are into the high maintenance of a yard, especially at this stage of life.”
“Once you’re of a certain age and don’t necessarily enjoy the outside work, it’s so nice to have it taken care of for you,” Laurie adds.
Another bonus, the couple says, is that many of their neighbors are likewise at a stage in life where they’d prefer to spend their spare time traveling, entertaining, or just having fun—instead of raking or mowing or shoveling.
“It’s so nice to have neighbors we have a lot in common with,” Laurie says.
Ideally located at 119th and Lone Elm Road, Grayson Place offers a variety of villas, including stand-alone homes and four-plex units, so there’s truly something for everyone.
The Villas of Grayson Place, by Gabriel Homes, Inc., are unique because they are single-lot, stand-alone villas with impressive brick or brick-and-stucco exterior construction on all four sides with three different front elevations. Each has its own yard, which allows for fencing, yet the maintenance—including lawn care and snow removal—are taken care of for a low monthly fee.
“So many people are looking for a more simplified lifestyle, and there’s a shortage of wonderful, yet affordable, maintenance-provided living in Johnson County,” adds Anita Hadel, community manager. “With our single-family maintenance-provided homes by Gabriel Homes, you’re not sacrificing anything! There are gorgeous appointments throughout!”
But that’s not all that Grayson Place has to offer in the form of maintenance-provided homes. “Our new four-plex models will be starting soon,” says community manager Craig Hauser. “We’re excited to partner with Sweeney Construction, Inc., on these fabulous units. The average price for 1,547 square feet of all-first-floor living space—complete with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths—is an incredible $280,000, including the lot price!”
But that’s not the only option for those eschewing the tedious exterior upkeep of a home. The picturesque streets of the Cottages at Woodridge, situated just north of the thriving 135th and Metcalf corner, are filled with charming European-style cottages. Each home boasts elegant arched entryways and windows, dramatic cathedral ceilings, extra-wide doorways with French or pocket doors, solariums opening onto beautiful patios, and an abundance of pantry and storage space.
But, as community manager Leslie Young points out, the Cottages have been so popular that there are only two finished homes left! “Both are ready for immediate occupancy. There is another phase just getting started with 10 homes, but that will take some time to complete. So get these gorgeous homes while you can!”
The available plans include: the Westbrooke with 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a sunroom that could be an optional third bedroom for $368,950; and the Yorkshire with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sunroom for $416,950.
What’s even better, Leslie adds, is that the Cottages is a maintenance-provided community. “Our homeowners enjoy a truly carefree way of life,” she says. It’s this desire—for more free time and less hassle—that attracts many to the Cottages.
Maintenance includes snow removal and winterization of sprinklers, as well as landscaping care, lawn care, exterior maintenance (painting/repairs), roof repair/replacement and trash/recycling. The Cottages enable Snow Birds and travel enthusiasts to effortlessly enjoy an on-the-go, social lifestyle.
“Nothing about these homes feels like downsizing,” says Leslie. “Rather, it’s all about right sizing with an eye to long-term, effortless living. There are no stairs to worry over, no maintenance headaches, or dangers. This allows our residents to truly enjoy this vibrant community.”
The styles of homes and communities may vary, but the benefit of living a maintenance-free lifestyle in a top-notch Rodrock Development remains the same. These homes feature all the high-end, distinctive building options for which Rodrock Development is renowned—but without the time-consuming, exhausting work associated with home upkeep.
Grayson Place
Location: 119th and Lone Elm Road
Prices: Homes from $270,000’s to $400,000’s; home sites from $54,950 to $76,950.
Contact: Craig Hauser or Anita Hadel, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-7144, graysonplace@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/Grayson-place
Cottages at Woodridge
Location: 132nd St. between Metcalf and Antioch, Overland Park
Prices: Homes from $354,950 - $419,950
Contact: Leslie Young, 913-313-7737, lyoung@rodrock.com
Cottage Hours: Please call for an appointment, no on-site sales office
