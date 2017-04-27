Loch Lloyd: Embrace the art of right-sizing

Today’s active empty-nester is driven by two important factors as they seek to move out of the large home they raised their children in to start the next phase of their life:
1. They want a smarter, lower maintenance home with lower taxes that is designed for first floor living - and they want it built with impeccable quality;
2. They want to live in an active, healthy, resort-like community with a strong social fabric that enhances their lifestyle.
That is the essence of why so many are drawn to Loch Lloyd—intelligently designed homes inside Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle community that offers a vibrant social life in a private gated community with Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.
Rumors have long swirled about a new second gate on the north end of Loch Lloyd closest to Johnson County, Kansas. It turns out - those rumors are true. A second gate will be constructed this summer with the grand opening scheduled around Christmas, giving Loch Lloyd residents much closer access to the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment in Leawood and Overland Park, Kan.
Inside the gates, the Loch Lloyd lifestyle beckons, an immersive experience that helps homeowners live their best lives. That includes delivering a beautifully built home that represents the true desires of today’s buyer.
“Downsizing is often used to describe this phenomenon, but right-sizing through intelligent design more accurately describes today’s homebuyer,” said Chuck Campbell, president of real estate development at Loch Lloyd.
“Right-sizing is the art of eliminating rarely used space like the formal living and dining rooms, while enhancing the quality and livability of the four key areas of the home—the kitchen, great room, master suite and the outdoor living space,” Campbell continued. “In terms of livability and quality of life, the difference between rightsizing and downsizing is dramatic.”
Outdoor living space is more important than ever. And now, it’s designed to be used nine months out of the year—if not all 12 months. It’s sophisticated, yet comfortable—more like an outdoor living room with a fireplace, TV, sound system, outdoor kitchen, ample seating and, often, a bar.
Intelligent design is particularly attractive to empty-nesters and families with older children who want a home that emphasizes main-level living that take advantage of Loch Lloyd’s beautiful hilly, wooded topography.
With the Spring Parade of Homes running through May 7, Loch Lloyd has six furnished model homes open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each home exemplifies intelligent design and the exciting purchase opportunities that still await within the iconic community.
“One myth we’re working hard to dispel is the notion that Loch Lloyd is built out—that we’re finished,” said Campbell. “Nothing could be further from the truth. We own over 1,200 acres and we still have some of our most spectacular land yet to develop. Whether you’re looking to right size thru intelligent design, build a custom golf estate, or the home of your dreams on the lake—the perfect homesite awaits inside the gates at Loch Lloyd.”
The heart and soul of Loch Lloyd is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the community comes together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, such as the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pools, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff. It’s that total Loch Lloyd experience that draws new residents and keeps existing residents for a lifetime.
As one new resident put it, “Like most of our friends, we spent the last 25 years living for our children. When our last child left for college, we made a conscious decision that we’re going to embrace life—to live the next 25 years for us. Loch Lloyd is the perfect lifestyle for us for the next phase of our life.”
That complete lifestyle experience is available thanks to the vision of the developer—FiveStar Lifestyles—owned by Neal Patterson and Cliff Illig, the co-founders of Cerner Corporation.
“Loch Lloyd is the most successful development in Kansas City thanks to the vision and financial strength of the developer,” Campbell said. “Buyers invest in Loch Lloyd because they have confidence in Mr. Patterson and Mr. Illig.”
In addition, Loch Lloyd has assembled what they believe is the finest, most experienced builder team in Kansas City, which includes Starr Homes, Evan-Talan Homes, Cecil & Ray Custom Homes, Forner-LaVoy Homes, Don Julian Builders, RM Standard, Rodrock Custom Homes, Willis Custom Homes and the Koehler Building Company.
“Our builders focus on quality—on creating value for today’s discriminating home buyer,” Campbell said. “Each home is designed to maximize the buyer’s lifestyle—to enhance their enjoyment of their new life at Loch Lloyd.”
Visit Loch Lloyd this weekend as the Spring Parade of Homes continues through May 7. Your dream home—and new life—are waiting.
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Spring Parade of Homes, through May 7 – the gates close to Parade traffic at 5:30 p.m.
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500
Web: LochLloyd.com
Comments