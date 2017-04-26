Experience ‘incomparable quality and design’ during Spring Parade

Brookfield Residential’s fresh architectural style and exemplary craftsmanship are on display as the Spring Parade of Homes continues. Prospective buyers are invited to explore the acclaimed Shoal Creek Valley community in Kansas City’s Northland, which features several Brookfield Residential floor plan portfolios.
“These homes are truly stunning,” said Jim Vangelder, VP of sales. “We are so excited to show buyers the incomparable quality and design of the Brookfield home and the unparalleled amenities of Shoal Creek Valley.”
Two Parade entries are open to tour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 7. A two-story Plaza Three floor plan awaits at 8701 NE 86th St. in Shoal Creek Valley’s The Greens neighborhood, priced at $535,000. The spacious home offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 4,280 square feet of living space. The main floor includes a large kitchen and breakfast nook, along with a study. Upstairs, a generously sized and inviting master suite includes a large walk-in closet, and a loft space offers appealing versatility as a work area, a play room or a place to simply kick back and relax.
In The Enclave neighborhood, a two-story Harmony Three floor plan awaits at 8018 N. Tullis Ave., priced at $382,215. The 2,927-square-foot home features four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and an open floor plan that flows seamlessly from the dining room and great room to the kitchen and breakfast nook on the home’s main floor.
The Spring Parade entries aren’t the only excitement happening in Shoal Creek Valley. Brookfield Residential recently introduced its Villas portfolio, an innovative approach to traditional twin homes with room-to-room flow that promotes comfortable living. Brookfield offers two different floor plans, ranging between 1,353 and 1,710 square feet, and priced from the low $200,000s.
In The Greens neighborhood, The Plaza portfolio is aptly named for the famed Country Club Plaza and includes grand homes ideal for entertaining with open floor plans, walls of windows and 3,096 to 3,689 square feet. Prices start in the low $400,000s.
In Shoal Creek’s The Enclave, the Harmony portfolio features homes from the mid-$300,000s. Homes range in size from 2,345 to 3,003 square feet and are thoughtfully designed for an optimal flow throughout the home, ensuring every detail from the overall floor plan to individual design elements work together in harmony.
Several homes are nearing completion in both The Greens and The Enclave, giving prospective buyers the flexibility to meet move-in timelines ranging from the next 30 to 90 days.
“When you walk into a Brookfield Residential home, you experience something not found in other new homes, from the flexible floor plans to the high-quality craftsmanship to the careful attention to details,” Vangelder said. “Brookfield Residential is offering luxurious homes in a very attractive area.”
Brookfield Residential floor plans offer a study/office and formal dining room, in addition to at least four bedrooms in the two-story homes (with an option of five to seven bedrooms), three bedrooms in the ranch homes (with an option of five bedrooms) and two bedrooms in the twin homes (with an option of three bedrooms). Standard features include a three-car garage (a two-car garage with villa homes), stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
One of the most attractive aspects of these homes, besides the expert craftsmanship, is the location. Master-planned community Shoal Creek Valley has experienced explosive growth in the past three years, bringing to the area a garden fresh and health food grocery store, new family restaurants, medical facilities promoting healthy living and numerous other establishments. Most are within walking distance of the Shoal Creek Valley communities. Golf enthusiasts will be drawn to the nearby Shoal Creek Golf Course for an enjoyable and challenging 18-hole experience.
The neighborhood also boasts The Gate House, the icon of Shoal Creek Valley, offering plush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to homeowners in the neighborhood. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.
The chalet-style clubhouse known as The Park House features large, open interior spaces; inviting warmth of a fireplace; and comfortable seating. But its large, outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.
“We believe in helping our buyers build the life they want,” said Scott Davis, operations manager for Brookfield Residential in Kansas City. “We seek to provide exactly what people are looking for: safe, energy-efficient homes built with high-quality materials in peaceful, friendly neighborhoods that are not too far from retail and restaurants.”
Brookfield Residential is a leading North American land developer and homebuilder with operations in strategic major markets. Brookfield Residential’s success is grounded in one goal: giving people the best places to call home. From the development of award-winning master-planned communities, to the design and construction of premier homes, they are committed to creating an exceptional experience for homebuyers within welcoming and lasting communities.
Brookfield Residential
Prices: From the mid-$200,000s to the mid-$400,000s.
Directions: Missouri 152 North to N. Flintlock Road, west to N. Shoal Creek Valley Drive, right on N. Lewis Avenue, right on 86th Street. The sales office is at 8701 NE 86th St., Kansas City.
Contact: Sales office, (816) 429-7427
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Spring Parade of Homes through May 7
