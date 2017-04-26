Three enviable homes await in scenic Johnson County enclave

Tucked away in the rolling hills just off of 151st Street in Johnson County await the Communities of River Ridge, a collection of three idyllic neighborhoods (the Enclave of Sunset Hills, Sunset Hills at River Ridge and High Point Estates) that envelop residents in quiet, scenic splendor that’s minutes away from the flourishing 151st Street corridor.
The Communities of River Ridge might be considered a best-kept secret, but word is quickly spreading. Just 20 estate-sized homesites remain in The Enclave for prospective buyers, an ideal opportunity for a custom-built home. The community is open to local builders with developer approval, or team up with a member of the community’s award-winning building team, including Tabernacle Homes, Parkview Homes, KBC Homes, Koehler Building Company, Wheeler Design Custom Homes, Comerio Corporation, Braklow Custom Homes, Bickimer Construction, Taylored Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, John Stewart Custom Homes, Willis Construction and Reed Fuller Construction.
Prospective buyers looking for a faster move-in date have three incredible homes to choose from in The Enclave of Sunset Hills, two of which are ready for immediate occupancy and one that will be finished in the next 90 days.
The inviting Monterey floor plan from Wheeler Design Custom Homes is underway at 16216 Manor Rd., priced at $625,000. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom two-story home offers a generous 3,650 square feet of living space in a thoughtful layout enhanced with features that are optimal for both relaxing and entertaining.
The spacious main level includes a hearth room and a great room accented by two fireplaces, soaring 10-foot ceilings and a wine bar. A third fireplace awaits outside on a covered deck, the perfect spot to enjoy the surrounding views and an al fresco meal. A generously sized kitchen includes a walk-in pantry, and upstairs, a tranquil master suite awaits, along with three bedrooms (a fifth bedroom is located on the home’s main level).
John Stewart Custom Homes brings an eye for design and a flair for architectural style to 16216 Manor Rd. Priced at $600,000, the reverse 1½-story home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms with approximately 3,550 square feet of living space.
Inside, a number of features enhance the home’s functionality and appeal. A suspended slab garage offers ample room in the home’s lower level that can be used for additional storage or flex space for an in-home theater, workshop or extra bedroom. A sumptuous master suite is complete with a sizable walk-in closet with built-ins attached to a spacious laundry room complete with a sink. And an oversized, strategically placed window in the breakfast area floods the kitchen with abundant natural light. Additionally, dramatic features like octagonal ceilings in the foyer and over the breakfast area immediately draw the eye, while a stone fireplace in the corner of the great room exudes a welcoming warmth.
Downstairs, the home’s lower level offers a full bar, complete with granite countertops, a sink and upper cabinets. Homeowners also have space in which they could add a dishwasher and a beverage fridge, if desired. Outside, a patio and covered deck offer ample space in which to enjoy the picturesque surroundings, including a large side yard on the nearly 1/3-acre homesite.
Across the street awaits a lovely, welcoming Craftsman-style reverse 1½-story home from Reed Fuller Construction, priced at $570,000. Located at 16223 Manor Rd., the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers 3,554 square feet of living space in a timeless layout accented with coveted features and finishes.
In the great room, a stone fireplace flanked by built-ins adds form, function and a cozy aesthetic to the space. Off the garage, a convenient mudroom area includes a drop station, coat closet and a desk. And in the kitchen, a pantry is concealed with a swinging door, a fun and unexpected detail.
An inviting master suite includes an eye-catching bathroom complete with artistic tile, a stand-alone tub and a spacious shower that’s surrounded by glass on two sides. The walk-in master closet offers numerous built-ins for easy clothing and accessory storage, including a built-in dresser, plus adjacent laundry facilities with a sink.
In the home’s lower level, entertaining is easy with a wet bar, cabinets and a beverage fridge. Outside, a covered patio awaits, with a deck above, an ideal spot to relax with a cup of coffee or an al fresco meal.
Buy one of these homes and you’ll be moved in to River Ridge just in time to enjoy all of the amenities the community has to offer. Relax in the community’s serene swimming pool or head to the playground, tennis courts, volleyball courts or fishing ponds for recreation the whole family will love. Additional homes are under construction, including three reverse 1½-story floor plans, two two-story homes and the community’s only remaining 1½-story home, a five-bedroom home by Comerio Corporation.
“Many people who visit are surprised how close River Ridge is to everything you need: highways, shopping, and restaurants at 135th Street and along 151st Street,” said Lettiann Southerland, who markets the community for Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch. “But it feels like it’s miles from the city. It’s peaceful here.”
Escape the hectic pace of daily life and explore all that the Communities of River Ridge have to offer. Then, consider yourself in on the secret.
Communities of River Ridge
Directions: From Interstate 435, south on State Line Road and continue south as it becomes Kenneth Road to community entrance at 162nd Terrace.
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or anytime by appointment.
Contact: Lettiann Southerland, Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, 816-898-5477.
Web: RiverRidgeKS.Com.
