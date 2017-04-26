Farmers National Company sets standard for marketing rural property

“I love my job,” said local Farmers National Company broker Bill Gaughan. “Can you believe I get to drive around in the country selling some of the most beautiful properties in the area, and call it work?” Farmers National Company the country’s largest rural property real estate broker specializes in selling rural property of all types.
“Right now we have some absolutely breathtaking properties for sale on both sides of the state line” said Gaughan. “Properties like these are perfect for estate homes, development, or horse property” he continued.
Near Bonner Springs in Leavenworth county is a striking 227.5 acre property. Extraordinary properties of this size are normally far from the city. But this rolling property overlooking the Kansas River Valley is an easy drive to all spots in the metro and only minutes from shopping and entertainment at the Legends.
The open lush grass pastures, mile long views, scenic ponds, babbling waterfall, timbered groves, and crystal clear year-round spring fed stream just cry out for an estate home to be built. You could build your own estate home and have plenty of other estate lots left to sell or develop. MLS# 2031914
On the Missouri side northeast of Harrisonville is a 33-acre property that is both scenic and historic! It is in a secluded area yet still within an easy drive of KC. It offers everything you would want in rural land. There are 20.65 acres of excellent cropland for lease. The wildlife, especially deer and turkey, are abundant and you can fish in Big Creek. Sitting high above Big Creek is a timbered area perfect for a country home or weekend cabin.
If all that isn’t enough this property contains a historic site. Learn where the phrase, “Dog is man’s best friend came from by Googling “Monument to Old Drum on Big Creek”. MLS# 2036838
By taking an easy drive down highway 69 to Linn county Kansas you’ll find 125 acres of peaceful scenic views where you can see for miles. This property features excellent pasture with soils so good they have been tilled in the past. There are almost 3 acres of ponds.
The property is fully fenced and cross fenced. A new buyer can use it for pasture, till it, or create the perfect country retreat. If living in a beautiful peaceful area where the most traffic you will see all day is the mailman this property is worth a look. MLS# 2025362
Location is everything and Farmers National Company is listing a 60 acre secluded property in Miami County on the Johnson/Miami county line has it. It is hidden behind tall trees but once past the trees you can enjoy great views, and seclusion. The property is close to Hillsdale Lake, the new Gardner Intermodal, and has easy access to I-35.
It is an awesome spot for an estate home, horse property, or for development. The property is on a paved road, and has new water lines. This lot has approximately 41 acres of good cropland you can rent now for income, while you either develop it yourself or watch it appreciate in value. MLS# 2000777
Want to own land in the northland near Smithville Lake? Located on a paved road just outside Smithville, is a beautiful 74-acre tract. Right now it is a combination of approximately 40 very productive rolling tillable acres, and ponds, plus some scenic rolling terrain and old growth timber.
It was an old farm site so it already has a water meter and more water meters are available. It has already been subdivided into 3 lots, and someday will have one or more estate homes on it. A perfect investment property providing rental income from crops, while it escalates in value. MLS# 1981015
If you are looking for a property ready to develop there is an excellent 143 acre investment property located in a high traffic area (20,000 cars daily), located on K7 on the Leavenworth Wyandotte county line. This 143 parcel with 117 acres in Leavenworth Co. and 26 in Wyandotte is a prime location for future development with frontage on the fast growing K-7 corridor between Leavenworth and the Nascar track.
As development comes this way the land has 107 productive farmland acres providing ongoing income. It is a beautiful rolling piece of property perfect for walkout homes, multifamily development, or highway centered business’. MLS# 2016262
For more information on these or any other local rural properties call Bill Gaughan at 913-837-4665, email WGaughan@FarmersNational.com or visit www.FarmersNational.com/KC.
Farmers National Company, an employee-owned company, is the nation's leading agricultural landowner services company.
Farmers National Company
On the web:
www.FarmersNational.com
