Family, community comes first in the Rodrock Difference

The “Rodrock Difference” is well known within the residential real-estate development world, as much for its simplicity as for its pledge. For more than three decades, the company has committed itself to “building better communities.”
Darol Rodrock keeps this promise by packing his communities with family friendly amenities—including pools, playgrounds, picnic areas, and beautiful clubhouses. His neighborhoods are carefully planned, full of quiet cul-de-sacs and award-winning schools. And finally, this “difference” is found in the one-of-a-kind Moms’ Council, which plans fun events that build a true sense of community.
Just ask the Thompson family about how special this “difference” is. When the family outgrew their old home, they opted to stay in a Rodrock Development.
“We recently moved from Stonebridge Meadows to Stonebridge Park,” says Elena. “With the needs of our family changing, we needed something slightly different. But we didn’t want to leave the Stonebridge community, as we’ve built a really wonderful group of lifelong friends here and the school is fantastic.”
Thanks to the help of Julie Parman, community manager of Stonebridge Park, the family was able to make the transition to a house that better meets their needs.
“Words really can’t describe how comfortable and easy life is in Stonebridge,” Elena continues. “The planned social activities, the neighbors, the schools, the location…. it’s almost like a small town setting. We all look out for each other, and we all help each other. We’ve been so impressed with Darol’s ability to build such a beautiful community—with the maintenance, the landscaping, the parks, and more—it’s really a one-stop-shop for everything you’d want. My family absolutely loves it.”
Finding a neighborhood gem like this is rare, and no one understands that quite like a realtor. That’s why when Joanna Brown and her family were in the market for a new home, Joanna had a comprehensive checklist of must-haves. As a realtor for Better Homes and Gardens, she knew more than most about the home-buying process.
“As a young family, we looked for a neighborhood that would meet our needs, not only regarding a solid investment in terms of home value (as a realtor, this is high on my list!), but also offered plenty of outdoor activities, street safety, a strong school system, and a sense of community,” Joanna recalls.
When the Browns stumbled upon Rodrock Development’s Forest View, they found a community that exceeded all of their expectations.
“Forest View is so well thought out,” Joanna says. “The beautiful waterfall welcomes you home every day, the elementary school is within walking distance, the park, pool, and splash park are centrally located, and the sidewalks and paths keep friends just a short walk away.”
Still, Joanna continues, one of the best parts is the thoughtful planning of each and every street. “Forest View contains little traffic on residential side streets and even boasts 40 separate cul-de-sacs, which brings with it an abundance of safety, fellowship, and socializing for all ages! If the sun is shining, you’re guaranteed to find neighbors chatting while walking the dog, working in the yard, supervising playing children, and helping one another with home projects. One of our favorite traditions is hosting a block party for all the neighbors. We’ve made such great friends in Forest View!”
Part of what facilitates such easy camaraderie is Darol’s own Moms’ Council, which he started in the early 1980s to ensure neighborhoods got off to a healthy, friendly start. The Council plans an array of activities, including spring egg hunts, pool-opening parties, July 4th bike-a-thons, and pumpkin-carving contests. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features huge Belgian draft horses pulling wagons down decorated streets.
“The Moms’ Council is such a differentiator, because buyers feel like they have an immediate connection within the neighborhood,” says Judy Johns, of Keller Williams Realty. “Memories are built at these fun events, families and friendships are strengthened, and people come together in ways that are harder to come by these days.”
Darol’s promise for better communities is the difference behind his continued success. As a former teacher, coach, and homebuilder, he personally understands what makes for a successful neighborhood. And while the scope of his projects may have grown, his commitment—and attention—to the individual hasn’t changed. That’s why for more than 30 years, Darol has stood by the “Rodrock Difference,” and more than 30,000 residents have chosen to call his neighborhoods home.
