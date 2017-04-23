Woodneath Farms showcases five homes during Spring Parade of Homes

Those looking to make the most of their time during the Spring Parade of Homes are encouraged to stop in Woodneath Farms where five completed homes are open to tour.
“We’re expecting hundreds of visitors to the community over the next two weeks,” said Tricia Vulje, ReeceNichols real estate agent and co-community manager. “The Parade provides an excellent opportunity for people to view homes that have been professionally designed and furnished and to cruise through the neighborhood to see all of its features and amenities.”
Developed by Hunt Midwest, Woodneath Farms has long been a destination community with rolling hills and larger home sites offering picturesque views of farmland, the Shoal Creek Golf Course and, in some cases, the skyline of downtown Kansas City. Its prime Northland location on Flintlock Road just north of Missouri 152 makes for a quick commute to business districts, shopping and entertainment areas and many of the city’s popular attractions.
Woodneath Farms residents have a Kansas City address while students attend schools within the highly-acclaimed Liberty School District.
“Many of our residents chose Woodneath Farms as it allowed them to meet residency requirements set forth by their employers and send their children to excellent schools,” said Vulje.
Woodneath Farms amenities are designed with families in mind and include a competition-size swimming pool, lake and fountain, walking trails, playground, nature areas, tennis court, picnic pavilion, recreation area, generous landscaping and brick entrance monuments. The Mid-Continent Public Library Woodneath branch and Shoal Creek Elementary are situated on either side of the community’s entrance off Flintlock Road, adding additional conveniences within walking distance.
“When you drive into Woodneath Farms, you know you’re somewhere special,” said Vulje. “The combination of location, amenities and overall sense of community has made this award-winning neighborhood the perfect place for hundreds of families to call home.”
Available homes and homesites can be found in two distinct areas of the neighborhood - The Links and The Highlands. Situated on the west end of the community, The Links offers premium homesites and homes from the upper $300,000s, many of which back to the golf course. A select team of builders include Aspen Homes, Klopfenstine Construction, McFarland Custom Builders, Olympus Custom Homes, SAB Homes and Summit Custom Homes.
Further north is The Highlands, with homes and homesites situated amongst rolling hills and open greenspace. Three award-winning builders provide a collection of homes starting in the mid $300,000s and include Brookeview Homes, Cardinal Crest Homes and Olympus Custom Homes.
“Many visitors that come by during the Parade are simply curious about new construction or are looking for remodeling and decorating ideas,” said Vulje. “Regardless of your motivation, I encourage you to stop to see the gorgeous homes Woodneath Farms has to offer.”
Entries within Woodneath Farms include 9004 N. Donnelly Ave. (No. 172); 8621 NE 89th Terr. (No. 173); 8507 NE 90th St. (No. 174); 8608 NE 90th St. (No. 175) and 9528 N Lane Ave. (No. 176).
The Spring Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, offers free admission to tour nearly 400 homes throughout the Kansas City area, each open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily April 22 through May 7. Parade guides may be picked up at any home on the Parade or at the HBA office at 600 E. 103rd St., Kansas City, near Interstate 435 and Holmes Road. More information, including an online guide book, can be found at KCParadeofHomes.com.
Woodneath Farms is marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols. Other Hunt Midwest communities include Northgate Village, The Reserve at Riverstone, Running Horse, Benson Place, Staley Hills, Eagle Creek and Timber Trails.
Woodneath Farms
Prices: Starting in the mid $300,000s
Location: 8608 NE 90th St.
Directions: Interstate 35 north to Missouri 152 west. Go ½ mile and turn north onto Northeast Flintlock Road, then one mile to the community entrance.
Hours: Open daily, 11am – 6pm
Contact: Sherri Cole or Tricia Vulje at 816.781.7925
