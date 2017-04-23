Rodrock showcases 15 premier communities during Spring Parade

If one of your 2017 goals includes finding the dream home and community for your family, you won’t want to miss Rodrock Homes’ entries in the Spring Parade of Homes. With a reputation for building outstanding homes in neighborly environments, Rodrock is at the top of many savvy parade-goers must-see lists.
Rodrock by the Numbers. Whether you’re in the market to purchase or build, now through May 7 is a golden opportunity to tour 15 distinctive Rodrock homes featuring 15 stylish floor plans in nine premier communities throughout Johnson County. Be inspired by current trends in floor plans, home design and amazing amenities to elevate your busy lifestyle. Discover beautifully appointed models in the area’s most desirable locations— including the acclaimed Blue Valley School and DeSoto school districts—convenient to the city’s best dining, shopping and entertainment options. Imagine living in a place where you can’t wait to come home.
Rodrock communities and homes are built and designed for modern lifestyles with uncompromised attention to detail. Stunning living rooms with room to breathe and bedrooms of generous proportions. Spa-like master bathrooms and kitchens geared to cooking, entertaining and gathering. Each Rodrock community and home feature unexpected elements that delight, from floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces and inviting outdoor spaces to residences that feel like sanctuaries.
With prices ranging from $390,000 to more than $1 million, there’s something for everyone—including homes available for immediate move-in within each community.
Here’s a preview of five Rodrock communities not to be missed during the Spring Parade of Homes.
Colton
Perfect Location, Dynamic Living. Colton satisfies discerning buyers searching for one of Overland Park’s few remaining new homes communities. ReeceNichols real estate agent and Colton community manager Kerwin Holloway notes one of Colton’s top draws for buyers.
“From the minute you drive into Colton you can sense it’s a community where lifetime memories are made,” Holloway said. “Buyers are attracted to many things here, from 69 Highway’s accessibility to the park-like setting to our diverse collection of floor plans.”
Gleason Glen
Quality, Style, Value. Happily off the beaten path, Gleason Glen is just west of K-7 Highway in Lenexa in a secluded area nestled in the award-winning De Soto Unified School District.
“The western suburbs are hot,” said Judy Zimmerman, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Gleason Glen community manager. “Beyond the homes that focus on impeccable décor and craftsmanship, buyers like what makes Gleason Glen a special place to live—there’s a welcoming atmosphere.”
Whether it’s a reverse 1.5-story like the Dillon and Aspen, each with centralized living space, main level master and second bedroom/study, or a two-story like the Irving with a first-floor office, there’s something to complement every lifestyle at Gleason Glen.
Hills of Forest Creek
Convenience, Personality. Beyond well-built homes, the primary reasons people choose this Shawnee community are for its location, top-rated school district and in-community access to Clear Creek Trail. The unique amenity links homeowners directly to one of the city’s longest and most scenic trails, the 17-mile Mill Creek Streamway Trail. Walkers, joggers, bikers, hikers, and even equestrian lovers enjoy the great outdoors nearly year-round on this unusual expanse of nature in the city.
“We’re situated close to I-435, K-7, and K-10 highways, with a short commute to the airport and most city attractions,” said ReeceNichols agent and community manager Dorothy Mask. “We have a community pool that opened last season and a striking selection of homes available for a quick close.”
Hills of Forest Creek unveils the Irving II during the spring parade—an updated version of the popular Irving floor plan, with a seamless flow for family activities and entertaining.
Summerwood/Summerwood Estates
Ambience, Amenities. Homebuyers embrace the serenity and creative design found in Summerwood. Located within the Blue Valley School District, the neighborhood has a private stocked fishing lake with fountain, kid-friendly sports court, more than two miles of trails, zero-depth entry lagoon-style pool with cabanas, scenic views and spacious home sites surrounded by more than 50 acres of natural green space.
Summerwood introduces two new professionally decorated models—the Anthem and the Hailey.
Summerwood Estates, an enclave within Summerwood that boasts estate-size sites and the ability to bring in an outside builder, has everything for the custom homebuyer.
“As one of the area’s most sought-after new home communities, Summerwood Estates is a place to not only build a home, but also a spectacular setting to enjoy sunsets, terrific amenities and a friendly ambience,” said Angela Fitzgerald, real estate agent with Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch and community manager. “This community offers one-stop shopping for serious buyers searching for the perfect home for immediate move-in or the most functional floor plan to build.”
Wyngate
Final Phase, Close to Schools. In addition to extraordinary designs, homeowners choose Wyngate because of rare, walk-up access to Blue Valley schools. Paved nature trails link kids door-to-door with both Cedar Hill Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Middle School, along with access on quiet, intra-community roads. Trails connect high school students to Blue Valley West High School.
“The majority of our homeowners buy in Wyngate because it’s adjacent to the Blue Valley school campus,” said Andrea Sullivan, Wyngate community manager and ReeceNichols agent. “There’s not another community with such ideal proximity to Blue Valley schools.”
Two designer-inspired models are open to tour during the parade: the Larsen EX and the Lancaster 4.5.
Visit today 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Experience Rodrock’s signature lifestyle communities during the spring parade and find your new home. For a complete listing of Rodrock model homes, visit http://rodrockhomes.com/models/.
Rodrock Homes
913-851-0347
Prices range from $390,000 to more than $1 million.
Open daily 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. during the 2017 Spring Parade of Homes April 22 - May 7:
Lenexa
Overland Park
Shawnee
