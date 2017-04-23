Rodrock Development rolls out a spectacular selection for Spring Parade of Homes

Bountiful blooms, vibrant colors, and warm breezes abound, proving that Spring has thankfully arrived. But Mother Nature doesn’t get all the fun. In fact, the new housing industry has been just as busy—and showy—marking Kansas City’s 55th annual Spring Parade of Homes. More than 380 new homes, spread throughout seven metropolitan-area counties, are perfectly primed so attendees can see the latest in homebuilding. From today through May 7th, these gorgeous abodes are open to the public for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Rodrock Development is thrilled for this year’s Spring Parade, thanks to 9 communities showcasing an incredible 34 models—ranging from single-family homes to maintenance-provided villas. This is the perfect time to explore the best Rodrock Developments has to offer, with homes in Arbor Lake in Lenexa; Greens of Chapel Creek in Shawnee; Cottages at Woodridge in Overland Park; and Grayson Place, Forest View, Arbor Woods, Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails and Stonebridge Park in Olathe.
With a variety of floor plans and price points (starting in the $300’s), there’s truly something for everyone. And as with all Rodrock Developments, each community is thoughtfully planned, laden with amenities, and built to the exacting standards for which Darol Rodrock has been renowned for more than 35 years. With fresh inventory, enticing floor plans, and quality builders, even the most discriminating buyer will be impressed by the “Rodrock difference.”
“This is always one of our favorite times of the year,” says Brenda Sanders, president of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors. “Everyone is ready to shake off the winter blahs and see the latest in building and design styles. Our builders have worked extremely hard to showcase improved floor plans, and the designers have done a great job featuring the latest trends.”
For instance, Forest View’s three neighborhoods offer eight Parade entries by six different award-winning builders, so tour-goers can effortlessly see a variety of plans and builder styles in one stop.
“Customers are eager to see the latest trends and styles being offered by our homebuilders,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “We’re fortunate to be able to showcase some of the finest builders in our model complexes. Each of our models entered into the Parade of Homes over the last 18 months has received top awards. With tried-and-true floor plans combined with the scenic beauty found in Forest View, we always welcome the Parade and the large number of interested customers searching for their next home.”
Meanwhile, there are a total of 4 homes on Parade in Stonebridge Meadows, part of the larger family-friendly Stonebridge community.
“Stonebridge Meadows is very excited about the 2017 Spring Parade,” agrees community manager Robyn Schraden. “Traffic has been fantastic, and many people are looking to buy ‘up’ in this HOT market. We have four models with three different floor plans including 2 story, 1 ½-story, and reverse 1 ½-story.”
And two of Rodrock Development’s maintenance-provided selections are on Parade in the Cottages at Woodridge and the Villas at Grayson Place. Each community has a home on Parade for those who aren’t ready to compromise on style and quality, but don’t want the hassle of yard work and outside home upkeep.
“We have a beautiful villa home by Gabriel Homes to tour, starting in the $330,000’s,” says Grayson Place community manager Craig Hauser. “These fantastic villas are stand–alone with their own yards, which allows for fencing. This is ideal for pet lovers and those who want their own green space.”
Among the builders Parade-goers will see include: James Engle Custom Homes, Inc., Chris George Homes, Robert A. Washam Construction, Inc., J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, Tabernacle Homes, Prieb Homes, Darol Rodrock Homes, K.C. Builders & Design, JFE Construction, Hilmann Home Building, and more.
This last point is of great importance, because Rodrock Developments are uniquely designed for families of all shapes and sizes. Rodrock communities are filled with amenities, including pools, clubhouses, playgrounds, paved paths, attractive entrance monuments, and more. Many subdivisions also include an elementary school, providing residents convenient and safe access to school.
Be it a home on a quiet cul-de-sac, a lot overlooking the rolling greens of a pristine golf course, or a villa that offers freedom from yard work, Rodrock Developments have something substantial to show you on the Spring Parade of Homes.
For information, visit Rodrock.com.
Comments