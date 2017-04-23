Affordable homes, extensive amenities in the heart of Lenexa

Those seemingly endless summer days will be here before you know it. And there’s no better place to spend them than in The Reserve, an idyllic Lenexa community that offers an enviable combination of affordable homes, generous amenities and a prime location near highways and entertainment.
The Reserve is one of several new home communities developed and built by Inspired Homes, which means prospective buyers not only enjoy all that The Reserve has to offer, but also the thoughtful attention to detail and unwavering commitment to customer service that’s made Inspired Homes a popular choice for buyers who covet both quality and affordability.
With the current phase nearing completion at The Reserve, prospective buyers have an opportunity to enjoy new construction within an established community. And as a flurry of building activity continues in The Reserve, prospective buyers enjoy the flexibility to meet a variety of move-in timelines.
Inspired Homes’ popular floor plan, the Opus, is underway as an inventory home that will be available by June. The two-story home offers 3,250 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. The gracious interior is accented with an eye-catching cathedral ceiling. In addition to the spacious master bedroom and secondary bedrooms, the home also features a large office on the main level.
A second Opus floor plan, the community’s model home, will be available by early fall. A new model home will soon be underway, along with eight inventory homes that will showcase the appealing new selection of Inspired Homes floor plans. Four new designs are available—the Calistoga, the Cardinale, the Inglenook, and the Quintessa. Each new floor plan is available in one of four elevations: Farmhouse, Craftsman, Prairie and French Country. And while each floor plan exudes a distinctive appeal, all of the new plans share popular common features like expanded drop zone areas, kitchen command centers with built-in tech ports and second-story loft spaces. Together with several existing plans, The Reserve now offers a mix of ranch, reverse 1½-story and two-story plans.
Rob Lacio, community manager at The Reserve, said the new floor plans are already popular with buyers.
“We’ve had a very positive reception to the expanded selection and have already sold a number of the new plans,” he said.
Equally as appealing as the layouts is the peace of mind that comes with an Inspired Homes floor plan, thanks to an incredible warranty, exterior features like James Hardie® Siding and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
“Between the new plans we’re bringing in and the peace of mind for the building process—from no site conditions at the start to our 1-year workmanship, 2-year systems and 10-year structural warranty at completion—we’re ultimately building a business toward buyers’ needs,” said Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes. “We’re not dictating what they can and can’t do with how we set up their homebuilding experience. Ultimately, we listen to the buyers, so we’ve created a business to provide the best experience and security for the customer.”
For prospective buyers interested in building one of the new floor plans, approximately 25 homesites remain. Lacio said now is the best time to secure one of the available homesites and lock-in the community’s current pricing, which starts at $289,990—an incredible value given all that The Reserve has to offer.
“The Reserve is an exciting opportunity for prospective buyers to be in the low $300,000s in the Kansas 7/Kansas 10 corridor with really what’s one of the better amenities packages around,” Lipschutz said.
That amenities package includes inviting recreation opportunities that are available both within and near The Reserve. Inside the community, amenities include a spacious clubhouse, large swimming pool, a children’s swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, a playground and walking trails. And outside The Reserve, favorite recreation spots like Shawnee Mission Park and Lake Lenexa are both nearby, along with a larger network of paved walking and biking trails.
The community’s prime location in the bustling Kansas 7/Kansas 10 corridor enables convenient highway access. Commuters to both Topeka, Kan. and downtown Kansas City have opted to live in The Reserve, citing the easy drives.
Families who live in The Reserve have a rare opportunity to choose their student’s high school. The community is served by the Olathe School District, and students have traditionally gone to Olathe Northwest High School. Now that the new Olathe West High School is preparing to open, high school students in The Reserve can select which high school they attend.
With so many appealing features and affordability, it’s no wonder that The Reserve continues to be a popular destination for buyers searching for a thoughtfully appointed, newly built home in the heart of Johnson County. Make plans to visit the community and experience firsthand all that The Reserve—and Inspired Homes—have to offer.
The Reserve
Prices: From $289,990
Location: 23801 W. 92nd Terrace, Lenexa, Kan.
Directions: Interstate 435 west and continue on Kansas 10. Exit on Kansas 7 north, exit at Prairie Star Parkway and turn left. Exit on Dunraven Street in the traffic circle, turn left on 93rd Street and continue to Kenton Street.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday
Contact: Rob Lacio, community manager, (913) 205-8358
