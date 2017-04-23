Parade is the perfect time to look for a new home in the Northland

One of the Kansas City area’s favorite annual events is the Spring Parade of Homes. This year’s Parade, which runs through May 7, features 381 homes built by some of the finest homebuilders throughout the metro area.
The wide price range of the homes—from $165,000 to as much as $1.6 million—offers something for everyone from first-time homebuyers to growing families and empty-nesters looking to downsize.
If you are looking for a new home in the Northland, the Spring Parade of Homes offers more than 60 different houses to choose from.
Tony Libra of Aspen Homes notes that when choosing a builder, it is important to look closely at their homes. “Trends are fun, but they change,” Libra said. “Solid, quality construction will never be ‘out.’”
The company’s commitment to building the highest-quality homes coupled with an excellent customer experience is evidenced in two beautiful homes featured on the Parade.
Both located in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood in Parkville, the Cypress Reverse is a stunning four-bedroom, three-bathroom home featuring a main floor master suite (Tour #161). The Sequoia, encompassing five bedrooms and 4 ½-bathrooms (Tour #162), also features a main floor master suite, and both homes are situated on exceptional, picturesque lots.
The latter reflects one of the latest trends toward a freestanding tub in lieu of a jetted tub, which Libra said “elevates the whole room, making it feel luxurious and spa-like.” Prospective buyers will find other trends incorporated into this stunning home. “Painted cabinets in the kitchen continue to be popular,” said Libra, “[and] we love a bright, white kitchen or a pop of color on the kitchen island.”
Gary Kerns of Gary Kerns Homebuilders is seeing some of these same trends with his homebuyers as well. Popular features in his homes include shiplap siding outdoors, large walk-in pantries, satin nickel instead of oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, and tile resembling wood planking indoors.
“I am building a brand-new model home in Copper Ridge with all the new trends and amenities,” said Kerns, including “barn wood doors and barn wood on the fireplace.” The model home, located in Platte City (Tour #119), is an eye-catching reverse 1 ½- story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom floor plan.
The company is also featuring two beautiful reverse 1 ½-story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom homes in the Greyhawke at the Lake neighborhood in Smithville (Tour #126 and Tour #127).
According to Kerns, today’s homebuyers have a keen eye for what they really want in their homes. “I have learned that the first-time or second home buyer still wants the amenities of their dream home,” he said. “They are willing to give up square footage to get the other things — granite, a covered deck, three-car garage, walk-in shower, etc.”
Libra said it is important to pay close attention to what you want in an outdoor living space as well. “Including that outdoor kitchen or fireplace in the build of your home, rather than adding it later, saves a lot of money,” he said.
In Kearney, in The Meadows at Greenfield community, McFarland Custom Builders is featuring a spacious two-story, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home (Tour #160). Attendees will also find a similar floor plan by McFarland in the Benson Place neighborhood (Tour #115) and in the Staley Hills subdivision (Tour #158), both just north of Highway 152, plus a stunning 1 ½-story, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath home in Woodneath Farms in the Liberty School District (Tour #175).
To find more homes in the Northland and map your route during the Parade of Homes visit kcparadeofhomes.com. While on the website, please take a moment to donate to Harvesters. The Parade is partnering with Harvesters to Build Up the Food Bank for the summer months when supplies tend to be the lowest.
2017 Spring Parade of Homes
When: April 22 through May 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Where: 381 homes throughout the metro. Free Parade Guides listing addresses and information for every home on the Parade are available at the HBA office at 600 E. 103rd St., near Interstate 435 and Holmes Road, and at all Parade homes.
Home prices: Range from $165,000 to $1.6 million.
More Information: Event information and a digital Parade of Homes Guide can be found at KCParadeofHomes.com using an online Home Search tool for locating homes by builder, price, location, school district or amenities, plus a Mobile Search and Maps tool for searching from your smart phone or tablet.
