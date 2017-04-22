Rodrock Development’s Greens of Chapel Creek, Arbor Lake perfect on parade

When Spring Parade of Homes tour-goers stop in at Rodrock Development’s Greens of Chapel Creek and Arbor Lake, they’ll get far more than they bargained for. After all, one community is scenically situated around a lovely pond, while the other offers spectacular views thanks to prime placement on a championship golf course. Between the two communities, some eight homes are on Parade, ready to tempt tour-goers starting today until May 7th. (That number was originally higher, but lucky homebuyers snatched up several homes before they could hit the Parade!)
Located off of 68th Street in Shawnee, the Greens of Chapel Creek is beautifully nestled around the Shawnee Golf & Country Club and offers a show-stopping four homes on Parade, all overlooking the 22nd fairway and water views and available for purchase once the tour wraps.
Hilmann Home Building’s Chesapeake II Expanded UP is a 1 1/2-story family-friendly abode boasting a fantastic loft—complete with a playhouse and homework area—a covered patio with fireplace, walk-in pantry with grocery door, and so many other thoughtful extras.
The Ellsworth by Prieb Homes has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and an amazing walkout basement with a cinema room and second kitchen. Between the covered deck, fire pit, and incredible views, this home won’t last long.
James Engle Custom Homes also has its Laurel Reverse Expanded, one of its favorite plans but upgraded by 2 feet in the kitchen, breakfast room, and deck! Vaulted ceilings, transom windows, and a smart floor plan ensure this home is open and filled with light.
Finally, James III Homes’ Pinehurst was a 2016 American Dream Award winner featuring 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, a finished walkout basement, built-in bar, and wonderful covered deck with fireplace from which residents can enjoy the golf course and water views.
“We have award-winning DeSoto schools, are close to downtown and the airport, but are still private,” says Brandilyn Thompson, community manager. “I love that the Greens has sweeping water views with walkout golf course lots, a newer pool, is set across from a new city park, and is just down the street from Shawnee Golf and Country Club. We have repeat homebuyers, referrals, as well as area real-estate agents buy here. Our 7th plat is open and in full swing. It’s a fantastic time to be at the Greens!”
Just down the way, at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, sits Arbor Lake. This new Rodrock Development is anything but your typical, cookie-cutter development thanks to a wide variety of lots, unique floor plans, ample cul-de-sacs and a picturesque 3.8-acre lake with a paved trail for walking to be added soon. The community has an impressive four homes on Parade, which showcase all this growing neighborhood has to offer.
Among them is Rob Washam Homes’ Riley III, a gorgeous 5-bedroom, 4-bath, 2-story floor plan. “The Great Room has Bow Bay Windows and hardwood floors with a stone-faced fireplace and mantle,” says community manager Debi Donner. “The formal dining room is open to accommodate intimate parties, while the center island near the Butler’s Pantry and walk-in pantry are great for large gatherings.”
Also on Parade is James Engle Custom Homes’ 1 1/2-story, 4-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath fan-favorite Laurel with a stunning gourmet kitchen, complete with large center island, fabulous prep kitchen, and walk-in pantry. The main-level master suite offers granite double vanities, a large walk-in shower, freestanding tub, and access to the laundry.
Finally, there are two previous Pick of the Parade First Runner Ups: James Engle Custom Homes’ Jameson and Darol Rodrock Homes’ Cassidy. The Jameson has 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and all the finest finishes and designs buyers could want. A spacious Great Room has walls of windows and a fireplace that opens to an expansive kitchen. And the Cassidy boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, a kitchen ideal for gatherings, and a master suite with vaulted ceilings and romantic spa-like bath, perfect for getting away from it all.
With close proximity to K-10, K-7 and 95th Street, Arbor Lake is within the Olathe School district and close to St. James Academy, so growing families are perfectly situated to grow and flourish.
Both of these communities offer top-notch builders, thoughtful designs, fine finishes, and neighborhood amenities that will impress even the most discerning buyer. Tour goers could easily find that their searches begin—and end—at the Greens of Chapel Creek and Arbor Lake.
Rodrock Development
The Greens of Chapel Creek
Location: 24114 West 68th Street, Shawnee
Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $700,000
Contact: Bob Sloan or Brandilyn Thompson, Rodrock & Associates, Realtors, 913-422-2001, greensofcc@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/greens-of-chapel-creek
Arbor Lake
Location: Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Lenexa
Prices: Homes from upper $300,000 to mid $400,000
Contact: Cyndi Clothier or Debi Donner, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-293-8181, arborlake@rodrock.com
Comments