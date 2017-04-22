Only a handful of prime home lots left at Oak Run

Situated in Southern Johnson County near 151st St. and Old 56 Highway, the community of Oak Run is experiencing a sales boom with a steady flow of prospective homebuyers desiring to purchase a spec home or one of their remaining prime home lots. In fact, demand here has been so high that most of the spec homes, starting at $289,950, some which are not yet listed in the MLS, have been selling before completion.
“These are the last of the bank-owned lots our developer bought at a fabulous price a few years ago,” said Rosie Dearmore, who markets the property with Theresa Moore and Janelle Williams for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “As such, we have been able to pass these affordable prices onto our buyers, allowing them to own a beautiful home at a great value, with wonderful floor plans, coupled with a wealth of community amenities.
Once all are sold, we will be moving on to the new phase of homes to be built, beginning in late summer.”
Part of the draw to the community is Johnnie Adams Homes. The company is among the finest homebuilders in the Kansas City metropolitan area and known for their affordability, innovative floor plans, and commitment to excellence.
Johnnie Adams has been building exceptional, high quality homes since 1992. After achieving great success in the Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs area, he branched out to other projects, including Oak Run.
“One of the wonderful things that Johnnie brings to the table is his innovative, gracious floor plans and extraordinary attention to detail,” Moore said. “He truly believes that building a home for a family is considerably more involved and demanding than simply building a house, which is why he always goes the extra mile to bring something unique and different to every home he builds.”
Prospective buyers will find a wide array of distinct floor plan options, each highlighted by superior quality, a high level of craftsmanship and great attention to detail.
“Our reverse plans are some of the most affordable in the area,” said Williams. “Our buyers have told us they feel like they have walked into a very comfortable, boutique version of a more expensive home.”
The community’s furnished model home, The Northbend, which is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment, is an eye-catching two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home featuring an open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level. The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom, plus a wet bar and recreation room.
Community amenities include zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers.
In addition to offering an inviting, tranquil living environment, Oak Run is also within close proximity to the city and many modern conveniences, including, for many of its residents, only a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers.
For buyers with children, Oak Run is situated within the award-winning Olathe school district, and starting in 2017, the high school students of Oak Run will attend the new, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School. The school district has also identified Oak Run as the future location for a new elementary school.
“The people who visit Oak Run are amazed at how much house, and a beautiful environment they can afford here, particularly for being in Johnson County,” said Dearmore. “There are just a lot of people out there who have decided to make Oak Run the place where they love to come home!”
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy. Go west on 151st Street about one mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the mid $200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open daily, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or OakRunOlathe@gmail.com, Rosie Dearmore at 913-707-7496, Theresa Moore at 913-980-2450 or Janelle Williams at 913-269-6780.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com
