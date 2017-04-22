Expert advice from designers on the Parade of Homes

If you have ever walked into a model home, you may have gasped at how beautifully it was decorated and wondered how it all came together. This year’s Spring Parade of Homes offers prospective buyers a wide variety of homes showcasing the latest “wow factor” colors, textures, materials and other design elements.
If you are planning to purchase a new home in the near future, here are a few of the hottest design trends — and shopping tips — from two interior designers who regularly decorate some of the Kansas City area’s most beautiful Parade homes.
Most Popular Colors: Gray and Greige
Gray is still the go-to color for many homes, but greige—a combination of gray and beige—is also making headlines these days.
“All forms of gray are in—from the soft white with a hint of gray, to a taupe greige, to the deep charcoals,” said Terri Stolz, a designer for Don Julian Builders, Inc. “Usually you find these on the canvas of the home (like walls, trim detail, cabinets) with a pop of color on an accent wall or furniture/accessories in blues for coastal feel, orange or red for vibrant fun feeling, purples or navy for a majestic sophisticated feel, or bright green for an organic and grounded feel.”
“Some of my favorite grays are Sherwin Williams Keystone Gray, Anew Gray, Agreeable Gray, Balanced Beige and Benjamin Moore Edgecomb Gray,” said Sarah Twenter, interior designer for Pfeifer Homes, Inc. “Navy and other shades of blue and tangerine are setting off the grays nicely.”
Twenter also noted that off-white walls are making a comeback.
Wood — Not Just for Floors Anymore
Incorporating wood in spaces other than on the floor is another popular trend—and the closer to its natural state the better.
“From an accent bed wall, not just plank-style but in chevron or herringbone configurations, to ceilings in masters, dens, kitchens and baths, woods are showing up everywhere in homes,” Twenter said.
Stolz agrees. “Bringing wood elements, like strip wood and beam treatments, into the ceilings creates cozy spaces,” she said. “Unique wood walls in lower level bars or recreation room TV walls help personalize a space with warmth, character and dimension.”
Bold Floral Prints Are Back!
Many of today’s home interior designs rely on a homeowner’s individual tastes and desires. For example, light fixtures are becoming more of a jewelry statement piece rather than just function.
According to Twenter, there is a resurgence of the 1980s bold floral prints, patterned floral drapes and swags. Metal mixing, including golds and brass, are big, as well as velvet fabric and geometric shapes.
“Unique tile selections and creative installation designs are customizing the home more,” said Stolz. “White kitchen cabinets to the ceiling, with lots of storage, are becoming a staple piece [and] light and bright color selections with tons of natural light seem to be attractive to buyers today.”
Where Do the Designers Shop?
Ever wonder where the designers shop for those amazing pieces you see in the Parade homes? You might be surprised to learn that it’s not just at high-end stores. Twenter shops at a variety of places, including antique shops, Arhaus, Z Gallerie, Home Goods and Target, among others.
Stolz is open to anywhere offering what she calls fun “memory” pieces that prospective buyers will remember and talk about with their friends.
“One example,” she said, “is a pair of oversized metal eyeglasses sitting on an end table as you walk into the living room of a model home. We’ve heard so many people refer to the Julian model with the eyeglasses to communicate to us which home they wanted to discuss.”
Regardless of where you shop, said Twenter, "Follow your heart and create rooms that are meaningful to you, the homeowner!"
2017 Spring Parade of Homes
When: April 22 through May 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Where: 381 homes throughout the metro. Free Parade Guides listing addresses and information for every home on the Parade are available at the HBA office at 600 E. 103rd St., near Interstate 435 and Holmes Road, and at all Parade homes. Help stock the food pantries by dropping off a donation to Harvesters when you pick up a Parade guide at the HBA or click the Donate button when you plan your tour on KCParadeofHomes.com.
Home prices: Range from $165,000 to $1.6 million.
More Information: Event information and a digital Parade of Homes Guide can be found at KCParadeofHomes.com using an online Home Search tool for locating homes by builder, price, location, school district or amenities, plus a Mobile Search and Maps tool for searching from your smart phone or tablet.
