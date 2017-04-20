New neighborhoods, homes in full bloom; limited-time incentive available

Cedar Creek is in full bloom—and not just the lush landscaping and picturesque, peaceful scenery. Several new neighborhoods are bustling with construction activity, giving prospective buyers exciting new opportunities to find their dream home in the community’s resort-style surroundings.
Master-planned community Cedar Creek is home to more than a dozen neighborhoods, each offering a distinct architectural style and price point. As a result, prospective buyers have more flexibility and options when finding a home that truly fits them.
“That term, master-planned, gets misused, but it really describes what Cedar Creek is,” said Don Julian of Don Julian Builders, who has built in Cedar Creek since the community’s early days. “Cedar Creek has every kind of custom home setting available. All the things buyers ask for are there.”
And to keep pace with continual demand, building activity within Cedar Creek remains brisk. The Spring Parade of Homes, which starts this Saturday, April 22, is an ideal time to experience Cedar Creek firsthand. The community features six Parade entries, including two in The Crossings at Southglen, which continues to be a popular destination for families, thanks to a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School and a neighborhood swimming pool. Parade entries include a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom reverse 1½-story floor plan by Braklow Custom Homes, Inc., located at 24268 W. 111th Place and priced at $469,000. Roeser Homes also features a reverse 1½-story floor plan with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, located at 24140 W. 111th Place and priced at $468,496.
One of Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhoods, Hidden Lake Estates, also features several Parade entries. The idyllic neighborhood offers enviable wooded views near the community’s swim and racquet facility. Parade entries include a 1½-story home by Don Julian Builders, Inc., with four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms, located at 25232 W. 104th Place. Todd Hill Homes, LLC, features a four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom 1½-story home at 25179 W. 105th Terrace. A spacious six-bedroom, 7½-bathroom 1½-story home from James Engle Custom Homes is open to tour at 25123 W. 105th Terrace. And C&M Builders, Inc., has a reverse 1½-story home with four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms at 10534 S. Red Bird St.
The spring season ushers in some truly beautiful greenery and landscaping, but it’s also the perfect time to dream, plan and refresh. If building your dream home is at the top of your wish list, now’s an ideal time to bring those plans to life. Coveted homesites that take full advantage of Cedar Creek’s breathtaking views and gently rolling topography are available in three of the community’s newest neighborhoods. Hidden Lake Estates offers walkout, daylight and level homesites thoughtfully interspersed with wooded areas, with homes priced from the $600,000s. The neighborhood is so picturesque, in fact, that it caught the eye of Cedar Creek builder Austin Roeser of Roeser Homes, who’s currently building his personal home in the neighborhood—along with two custom-built homes and a new speculative home.
“I build all over the Kansas City metro area, which means I have the flexibility to build my home where I want,” he said. “I choose Cedar Creek.”
Valley Ridge, Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood, offers a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and a swimming pool includes nearly 60 spectacular homesites that take full advantage of the semi-wooded terrain. Home prices start in the mid-$400,000s, and several speculative homes are already underway. Model homes from builders C&M Building, James Engle Custom Homes, Roeser Homes and New Mark Homes are under construction with completion this fall.
And last but not least, The Ridge at Shadow Glen is a haven for prospective buyers in the market for golf course and valley views. More than 25 homesites await in a scenic enclave that’s located by the fifth hole of Shadow Glen Golf Club. And speaking of—the neighborhood offers the last remaining golf course homesites at Cedar Creek.
“There are 13 homesites that back to Shadow Glen Golf Club, and these are the last golf course lots available at Cedar Creek,” Roeser said. “Add the maintenance-provided villas, and this is a neighborhood that will be highly sought-after.”
Homes in The Ridge at Shadow Glen start in the mid-$500,000s, and include the convenience of provided maintenance—more time to enjoy all that Cedar Creek has to offer! Homesite reservations are now being accepted in all three neighborhoods, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your favorite location.
The warmer months are the best time of the year to enjoy Cedar Creek’s extensive, resort-style amenities package, the perfect antidote to hectic school and work schedules. Spend a few hours in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe Northwest High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
