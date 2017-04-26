Come see the best The 2017 Parade of Homes has to offer

The Spring Parade of Homes kicked-off this past weekend and we are excited about this year’s Parade as Cider Mill Ridge has several entrants. Two of our respected builders, SAB Homes and Double Eagle Builders have entries in this year’s parade. Along with these two reputable builders Ashlar Homes has homes to view during the Parade. With this impressive builder group, prospective buyers will find a wide variety of floor plans at Cider Mill Ridge that appeal to everyone from young families to empty-nesters. Styles include ranch, reverse ranch, 1 1/2-story and two-story designs featuring extensive interior features such as granite counters, hardwood floors, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, custom cabinets, architectural arches and extensive wood trim.
Cider Mill Ridge is located in the highly sought-after Park Hill School District. More importantly, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, a “Leader in Me School” which has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award. After Graden Elementary, students attend Plaza 6th Grade Center then Lakeview Middle School and finish their secondary education at Park Hill South High School.
Cider Mill Ridge was developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community. As you wander through the streets of Cider Mill Ridge you will notice “space” between homes and large backyards to take advantage of the topography and beautiful vistas. With just a few lots left come now and pick out your builder and lot and you will be in your new home by the Holiday Season 2017.
Cider Mill Ridge continues to make all the right changes to attract everyone from the new family looking for schools to the empty nester looking to enjoy their retirement years with walking trails, golf, pool and children’s playground are all an easy walk or golf cart drive away. It has been great working with the developer, FiveStar Lifestyles, and the sales team at Cider Mill Ridge, stated Scott Bamesberger, owner of SAB Homes.
Another benefit for new residents of Cider Mill Ridge is the close proximity to the best golf in the Northland. You can become a member of The National Golf Club of Kansas City or its sister course The National II. Both offer challenging layouts, beautiful, well-manicured fairways and challenging greens. As will all the amenities, you’re a short golf cart drive away. Of course, if golf is not your game, come join as a social member and enjoy the pool, health club, tennis and many casual dining venues.
Another convenience within a 5-minute drive is Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center, with shops that offer basic necessities. Homeowners can buy their groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s, and dine at Nick-n-Jake’s, Rusty Horse Tavern, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15-minutes of Cider Mill Ridge.
Prices start at $345,000, a price that is unprecedented for a resort-style community and quality-built homes.
With its award-winning designs, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may stop by Cider Mill Ridge Information Center at 6006 S. National Drive, Parkville, call 913-890-3596 or visit the website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information.
