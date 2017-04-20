Maintenance-provided cottages & villas make for effortless, stylish living

There’s pride in homeownership, coupled with hard-earned investment—all of which Darol Rodrock respects and promotes through each of his communities. Still, Darol also realizes homes can be immense work. Toiling in the heat maintaining a lawn or shoveling snow for hours is not for everyone. So Rodrock Development offers both charming cottages and stylish villas in maintenance-provided communities for those who want all the pride of ownership without the hassle.
Charm abounds at The Cottages at Woodridge, situated just north of the thriving 135th and Metcalf corner. These meticulously designed homes boast elegant arched entryways and windows, dramatic cathedral ceilings, extra-wide doorways with French or pocket doors, solariums opening onto beautiful patios, and an abundance of pantry and storage space.
“With open floor plans ranging from 1,565 to 2,123 square feet and a location that couldn’t be better—close to all the shopping and restaurants on 135th Street—these homes sell themselves,” says Leslie Young, a longtime Rodrock Development marketing agent. “They really need to be seen to be believed.”
But the community has been so popular only four finished homes remain. The available plans include: the Northshire with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sunroom for $354,950; the Westbrooke with 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a sunroom that could be an optional third bedroom for $368,950; the Yorkshire with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sunroom for $416,950; and finally the Westbrooke II with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a sunroom that could convert to a third bedroom for $419,950.
As a maintenance-provided community, Cottages homeowners enjoy a truly carefree way of life. Maintenance includes snow removal and winterization of sprinklers, as well as landscaping care, lawn care, exterior maintenance (painting/repairs), roof repair/replacement and trash/recycling.
“These homes are full of light and beautiful detail so homeowners can proudly entertain,” Leslie adds. “Nothing about these homes feels like downsizing. Rather, it’s all about right sizing with an eye to long-term, effortless living. There are no stairs to worry over, maintenance headaches, or dangers. This allows our residents to truly enjoy this vibrant community.”
Another option for the savvy homebuyer is the Villas at Grayson Place, ideally located at 119th and Lone Elm Road. Constructed by Gabriel Homes, Inc., these home are unique because they are single-lot, stand-alone villas with impressive brick or brick-and-stucco exterior construction on all four sides with three different front elevations.
“There’s nothing like it on the market,” says Craig Hauser, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “These beautiful villas are stand–alone with their own yards, which allows for fencing. This is ideal for pet lovers and those who want their own green space. Yet the maintenance—including lawn care and snow removal—and two swimming pools, walking trails, and clubhouse with party room and fitness area are taken care of for a low monthly fee.”
Both Gabriel Homes’ Richmond and the Fallon are reverse 1 1/2-story plans with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2-car garages. Each is loaded with custom cabinets, beautiful hardwood floors and superb tile, walk-in showers, and the latest in energy-efficient amenities, ensuring home operating costs remain low. So it’s surprising for homebuyers to discover that despite all these impressive upgrades, the homes are priced in the $330,000’s and up.
“So many people are looking for a more simplified lifestyle, and there’s a shortage of wonderful, yet affordable, maintenance-provided living in Johnson County,” adds Anita Hadel, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “With our single-family maintenance-provided homes, you’re not sacrificing anything! There are gorgeous appointments throughout: tall ceilings, beautiful crown moldings, a kitchen that’s to-die-for with a large granite island and walk-in pantry, and the most romantic master suite with huge walk-in closet.”
A new phase of lots recently came onto the market, including highly sought-after walkout lots. “We opened 25 lots this January,” Anita says, “and five have already sold, with another two reserved. Half the available lots back to a lush tree line, while others back to green space.”
The styles of homes and communities may vary, but the benefit of living a maintenance-free lifestyle in a top-notch Rodrock Development remains the same. These homes feature all the high-end, distinctive building options for which Rodrock Development is renowned—but without the time-consuming, exhausting work associated with home upkeep.
Rodrock Development
Grayson Place
Location: 119th and Lone Elm Road
Prices: Homes from $270,000’s to $400,000’s; home sites from $54,950 to $76,950.
Contact: Craig Hauser or Anita Hadel, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-7144, graysonplace@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/Grayson-place
Cottages at Woodridge
Location: 132nd St. between Metcalf and Antioch, Overland Park
Prices: Homes from $354,950 - $419,950
Contact: Leslie Young, 913-313-7737, lyoung@rodrock.com
Cottage Hours: Please call for an appointment, no on-site sales office
Comments