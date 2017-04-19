Historic Crossroads building starts new chapter as boutique, mixed-use project

Longtime urban living champion Christina Boveri, owner of Boveri Realty Group, has helped countless clients find the home of their dreams in downtown Kansas City, thanks largely to her knack for keeping a close eye on continuing downtown development and identifying truly remarkable opportunities that await eager downtown dwellers.
One of the city’s newest projects, The Atlas Building, is no exception. Perched at the corner of 15th and Walnut streets in a prime location that straddles downtown’s Power and Light and Crossroads Arts districts, The Atlas Building is a boutique, mixed-use project that’s been two years in the making.
“When we bought the building a couple of years ago, it was one of the few buildings of that era [the early 1900s] that hadn’t yet been restored,” said Jeff Krum, who, along with Jason Swords and Jay Tomlinson, is developing The Atlas. “I was drawn to it because it’s a really magnificent architectural specimen.”
Yet the stately building—which served for decades as a paper warehouse—was in dire need of complete restoration, a process carefully undertaken in accordance with the standards outlined for buildings included on the National Register of Historic Places.
Now, the five-story Atlas offers just 16 meticulously designed and built units that offer up to 2,500 square feet of living space, along with two ground-floor commercial spaces with street-front visibility along Walnut Street. The idea, Krum said, was to offer something different than what’s been done or is in progress downtown: “a boutique building with larger-than-normal units,” and one that gives residents the privacy that’s not typically available in high-rise buildings. By nature of its boutique layout, The Atlas offers residents the allure of exclusivity in a building size that’s increasingly rare in downtown Kansas City.
Each unit varies slightly depending on its location within the building. The thoughtful restoration resulted in an appealing blend of historic features like brick walls, rough-hewn ceiling beams and exposed ductwork married with more modern elements like polished concrete floors, spacious kitchens complete with gas ranges and stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. The developers also worked with the natural features of the building, which resulted in some appealing variations. Two units on the east side of the building, for example, are multi-story, thanks to a loading dock on the back of the building that changed the elevation of the floor.
“Instead of tearing out the loading dock and making the floor a consistent level, we worked with it to create multi-story units,” Krum said.
Every unit in The Atlas also includes either a balcony or an enclosed solarium with a wall of accordion-style windows that fully open—both of which are ideal spots from which to enjoy the building’s exceptional views of the thriving downtown neighborhood. And for those seeking the ultimate in luxurious urban core living, The Atlas offers two large penthouse units, each with large exterior roof decks connected to the unit with an eye-catching spiral staircase. For Krum and his team, the extensive renovation work allowed them to indulge their inner creativity.
“The Atlas is as much of an art project as it is a commercial project,” he said.
New tenants will be moving in later this month, and approximately a dozen units remain in a variety of layouts, including one, 1-plus, and two-bedroom floor plans. The units are for rent, with prices starting at $1,400 per month. In addition to the inviting homes, tenants also have access to an enviable amenities package, including a fitness facility filled with state-of-the-art equipment and communal, climate-controlled wine storage. Additionally, each unit includes parking in the adjacent lot (covered and surface spots available) and a secure storage area in the building’s lower level.
Outside The Atlas, tenants are in the midst of all that downtown Kansas City has to offer. Restaurants, entertainment and services including a grocery store are a short stroll away, as is one of the Kansas City streetcar stops. Popular downtown events like First Fridays and Sprint Center concerts are also a short walk away, giving tenants an exciting variety of activities just outside their doors.
To learn more about The Atlas, including available residential and commercial units, reach out to Christina Boveri of Boveri Realty Group at (816) 333-4040. Prospective tenants are encouraged to act quickly; given the building’s boutique size, units at The Atlas likely won’t be available for long.
A longtime staple in the downtown real estate market, Boveri Realty Group attributes its success to the company’s dedication to the downtown market and an increase in downtown housing demand. Whether clients want to purchase or lease a home or business property, or need a property manager, Boveri Realty Group has a solution, owner Christina Boveri said. To see all of Boveri Realty’s listings, visit www.BoveriRealty.com.
The Atlas Building
Prices: For-lease units start at $1,400 per month.
Location: 1509 Walnut St., Kansas City
Contact: Christina Boveri, (816) 333-4040
Web: www.BoveriRealty.com
Comments