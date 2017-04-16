Summit Homes to showcase 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Showplace during Spring Parade of Homes

St. Jude Dream Home builder Summit Homes will open the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Showplace to the public for free tours during the upcoming Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Spring Parade of Homes.
100% of proceeds from the sale of the Dream Home Showplace will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As an extension of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program, the St. Jude Dream Home Showplace supports St. Jude in its mission to save lives and find cures for childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases.
Summit Homes has been the Dream Home Builder in Kansas City since 2011 and the 2017 Dream Home Showplace is the 6th home the company has built to support St. Jude. Since their partnership began, Summit has raised nearly $5 million for the hospital.
“We are honored to partner with St. Jude once again for this incredible project. This is truly a labor of love for our team and supporting the kids of St. Jude has become an integral part of what we do,” says Zalman Kohen, Chief Operating Officer for Summit Homes, “we are fortunate to work with an amazing network of local trade partners and sponsors to build the home at zero-cost, which allows all profits from its sale to go straight to the families at St. Jude.”
The 2-story home marks the debut of Summit’s new Lexington floor plan, with 4,620 sq. ft. of space including the finished lower level. It has 5 bedrooms and 6 full bathrooms and a 3-car garage with built-in man cave.
Valued at $800,000, the Dream Home Showplace has been constructed with dozens of premium upgrades.
A beautiful chef’s kitchen is located on the main level features a large waterfall island and quartz countertops as well as Bosch appliances and a hands-free Brizo Vuelo pull down polished chrome faucet with SmartTouch technology. It also has a unique party prep zone with Bosch warming drawer, Kohler Farmhouse sink and additional counter and storage space easily hidden from guests by a sliding barn door.
The lower level finish includes a wet bar and entertaining space as well as a wine cellar. A home theater with projector and screen and a fitness room with Sunlighten dry sauna are also located on the lower level.
A loft with upgraded custom trim work and a box vault ceiling provides additional family gathering space upstairs.
The opulent owner’s suite features a large bathroom with two vanity spaces with sinks as well as a separate dedicated vanity space for makeup or hairstyling. The bathroom includes a free-standing tub as well as a custom-tiled shower with semi-frameless ½” glass enclosure and articulating shower head and adjustable height hand sprayer. The enormous closet connects directly to the upstairs laundry room.
The back yard boasts an expanded composite deck with partial roof and built in surround sound as well as a large patio with fire pit.
The 2017 Kansas City St. Jude Dream Home Showplace is located in the premier Reserve at Stoney Creek community in Lee’s Summit, MO. The Reserve at Stoney Creek offers families unparalleled amenities including two pools with cabanas, two playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and direct access via walking trail to the adjacent Osage Trails Park.
St. Jude leads the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.
To learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home Showplace, visit summithomeskc.com.
2017 St. Jude Dream Home Showplace
Open to the Public: Daily April 22 – May 7 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Location: 4220 SW Stoney Brook Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082
