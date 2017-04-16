Your personal, customizable, downsizing concierge

Selling a home “naturally” comes with its own set of challenges – readying it for sale, showing it to potential buyers, contracts and financial paperwork, packing up to move…the list sometimes feels endless.
If your sale is centered around downsizing into a smaller home, the process, particularly for seniors, can be even more daunting, as it usually involves a lot of emotion tied around this transition to a new phase of life.
That is one reason why Ben Souchek, a principle of The Sierra Group, LLC, said he wrote, The Secrets to Downsizing, which provides valuable information for anyone thinking of downsizing, whether or not they have done it before.
But Souchek’s role in downsizing goes far beyond just writing a book. On the contrary, his company has created a service called Home Downsizing Solutions which offers a wide array of customizable options that can be tailored to fit a buyer’s unique situation, needs and desires.
“In a world where services and products are becoming more and more one-size-fits-all, it’s increasingly important to be unique,” Souchek said. “As a licensed realtor, I work with other realtors in different markets, and what I’ve found is that Home Downsizing Solutions is certainly not a one-size-fits-all operation. In fact, I have yet to find anyone doing exactly what we do.”
Among the benefits The Sierra Group provides are taking care of any needed repairs, buying their house right away by utilizing private funds to close escrow when it is convenient for the seller, and no commissions or closing costs.
“We can give the seller up to 90 days, or sometimes more, to make their downsizing transition,” Souchek explained. “This also includes allowing sellers to leave behind anything they can’t or do not want to take with them.”
Souchek believes that providing honest solutions, particularly when problems arise, is paramount when working with clients, whether they be a buyer or seller.
“Unfortunately, there are a number of companies out there that are not so transparent, or do not provide much information to the seller,” Souchek said. “We do everything we can to set ourselves apart in the market, and the testimonials we receive speak to that.”
With over 20 years of experience, Souchek said he is constantly refining his processes. “I set very high standards of professionalism and honesty for this business, and overall, sellers seem to really appreciate the benefits that we can offer, and for good reason. The best part is that we never have to leave anyone directionless.”
Souchek and his team also work with a strong network of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around new home communities, apartments, condos, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other residential options.
“With our unique Home Downsizing Solutions entity, we’ve essentially created a concierge downsizing atmosphere in which the agents I work with can assist the individual with finding the space that’s right for them in a multitude of different ways,” he said. “It has been very exciting to see people making their downsizing transition with more ease and peace of mind as a result.”
Souchek highly encourages anyone who is thinking about moving, whether due to downsizing, because you have outgrown the home you are in, you’ve accepted a job transfer, are experiencing financial difficulties or a health challenge, or some other reason, to contact The Sierra Group.
“It’s critical to have access to the resources that will make everything about your move as easy as possible.,” Souchek said. “We’ll use our extensive resources to get you in touch with the information you need, and can assist you every step of the way!”
If you are thinking about downsizing this year and want more information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensoucheck@gmail.com or Toll Free at 855-291-5005. You can also request their FREE Downsizing Kit, valued at $147, and check out the company website - HomeDownsizingSolutions.com.
