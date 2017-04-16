Builder celebrates milestone year with exciting array of Parade entries

This year is a big one for J.S. Robinson Fine Homes. Not only is the company preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary; but as the Spring Parade of Homes approaches on April 22, it marks the builder’s 51st appearance in a Parade.
Owner Jeff Robinson attributes the company’s longevity and success to its unwavering commitment to customers—and, in particular, a specific customer demographic.
“My mission has been helping families and the conduit to helping families has been through J.S. Robinson Fine Homes,” Robinson said. “Not only do we offer amazing customer service, we’re also committed to taking care of families.”
After all, the home is at the core of family life: a place to gather, to entertain, or to simply relax and enjoy each other’s company. Robinson and his team understand the significance of those moments and work with each client to create a home that’s not only visually appealing, but also fits their lifestyle and individual needs.
To fully understand J.S. Robinson’s commitment to customers, consider the start of the building process, which is much more than a conversation—it’s a discovery.
“We sit down and really listen to a customer’s big picture needs,” Robinson said. “We want to figure out what their ultimate goal is. Maybe it’s making memories with their grandchildren, so they want to build a retreat designed with their grandchildren in mind. During this process, we align the entire team’s goals to be able to accomplish this.”
From there, the home truly comes to life, guided by the expertise and craftsmanship of Robinson and his team. Prospective buyers eager to see J.S. Robinson Fine Homes’ work firsthand will have several exciting opportunities during the upcoming Spring Parade of Homes, which runs from April 22-May 7. This season’s exceptional array of Parade entries include:
20968 W. 115th St., Brighton’s Landing: A two-story Sonoma with five bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, priced at $539,500.
21729 W. 82nd Terr., Bristol Ridge: A reverse 1½-story Newport with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $449,950.
20301 W. 80th St., Bristol Valley: A reverse 1½-story Rosemount II with four bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms, priced in the mid-$500,000s.
12256 Solomon Rd., Forest View: A reverse 1½-story Tiburon with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, priced at $659,950.
10509 W. 132nd Place, Melrose Reserve: A reverse 1½-story Avala Reverse with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $584,950.
15921 Melrose St., Mills Crossing: A two-story Sonoma with five bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms, priced at $639,950.
9825 Brockway St., Reserves at Manchester Park: A two-story Aspen II with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, priced in the mid-$400,000s.
Additionally, a reverse 1½-story Carmel Reverse floor plan is underway in Ridgestone Meadows at 6813 Millbrook. Priced at $519,950, the home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Aside from the increased traffic from the Spring Parade, the spring season in general brings higher demand for new homes. And to keep pace, the J.S. Robinson Fine Homes team is busy building in a variety of communities throughout the Kansas City metro area, including:
Bristol Ridge and Bristol Valley, located in Lenexa, offers 7 homesites remaining in the community’s final phase, Bristol Ridge West. The community’s idyllic location offers picturesque scenery near Lake Lenexa and the trails to Shawnee Mission Park, as well as convenient access to groceries, restaurants and the new Lenexa City Center and is served by the DeSoto School District. Community amenities include a clubhouse, zero-depth swimming pool and walking trails. A new phase is under development.
Reserve at Manchester Park offers a coveted combination of new home construction in an established neighborhood. The J.S. Robinson team is building 16 homesites in the community, several of which back to an elementary school, community park and playground. Prices at Manchester Park start at $400,000. The Lenexa community is located near the intersection of Prairie Star Parkway and Lone Elm Road.
Ridgestone Meadows, a scenic retreat enveloped by trees and rolling terrain, gives homeowners enviable views from wooded homesites. Prices start in the low $500,000s and 10 homesites remain in phases 1 and 2; the newest phase is currently under construction and will open soon, featuring the same rolling terrain with abundant trees and walkout lots. The Shawnee community is located just off of Interstate 435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway, which means residents are minutes from shops, services and points of interest throughout the Kansas City metro area. This community is close to Lake Lenexa, which offers walking trails, playgrounds, fishing and boating. Additionally, Ridgestone Meadows is served by the top-ranked DeSoto School District, making the community a great choice for families.
Estates of Forest View, an idyllic community in Olathe that offers 71 homesites, many of which are a variety of beautiful walkout locations that back to the surrounding woods. A charming waterfall greets homeowners at the community’s entrance, setting the stage for lifestyle-enhancing amenities that include a large zero-entry swimming pool, a children’s water park, playground, volleyball and a picnic area. Prices start in the mid-$500,000s.
J.S. Robinson is also currently building in Brighton’s Landing (Olathe), The Enclave at Woodland Lakes (Lenexa), Mills Crossing (Overland Park), Melrose Reserve (Overland Park), Loch Lloyd (Belton) and the new resort-style Sundance Ridge in Overland Park, which includes Sundance Ridge Archer’s Landing, Sundance Ridge Red Fox Run and Sundance Ridge Big Sky. The company also builds on many homeowners’ acreage sites. See their website for a full listing at www.JSRobinson.com
Regardless of which community a prospective buyer chooses, J.S. Robinson customers agree that an exceptional experience awaits.
“We built a modified version of the Essex II floor plan in Park Place and the process couldn’t have gone better,” said Chuck and Ivy Teater. “The quality of construction is exceptional. We were lucky that we chose the right builder and couldn’t be happier with our home.”
J.S. Robinson Fine Homes
Hours: Spring Parade of Homes entries are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the event, April 22-May 7
Contact: (913) 298-9296
Web: www.JSRobinson.com
