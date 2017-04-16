Single-family, maintenance-provided opportunities await in picturesque Northland community

Tucked in the rolling terrain of southern Platte County awaits Chapel Ridge, a flourishing, approximately 140-acre new home community that offers both single-family and maintenance-provided homes. Prospective buyers are quickly flocking to Chapel Ridge, drawn by the community’s convenient location just west of Parkville, an impressive variety of floor plans from several notable builders and inclusion in the coveted Park Hill School District.
A flurry of activity is underway at Chapel Ridge, making this an ideal time for prospective buyers to explore the community. Only three homes remain in the first phase and, to keep pace with buyer interest, the next three phases are all underway, including the debut of Chapel Ridge’s maintenance-provided homes in phase two.
A number of speculative homes are underway in phases two, three and four, giving prospective buyers the flexibility of accommodating various move-in timelines. Additionally, an enviable selection of homesites is available for those who prefer a custom-built home, including walkout locations, those that back to trees and spacious estate-sized homesites that span from a half to full acre. All Chapel Ridge homesites can accommodate a three-car garage, based on buyer preference.
Chapel Ridge offers an all-star building team that includes New Mark Homes, First Choice Custom Homes, LLC, Klopfenstine Construction, Brookeview Design Build, Frisbie Carter Custom Homes, Country Hills Custom Homes, Baldwin Homes, Hoffmann Custom Homes and Brent Built Custom Homes. The builders offer a variety of two-story, reverse 1½-story, 1½-story and ranch floor plans. Single-family homes offer a minimum of 1,700 square feet and are priced from the $330,000s to the $460,000s. Floor plans offer a blend of traditional and modern layouts, all of which are accented by standard features like granite countertops, walk-in pantries and tile.
Prospective buyers seeking the lock-and-leave ease of maintenance-provided living should plan to explore Chapel Ridge’s second phase. Speculative homes will soon be underway for a mid-fall completion. Prices range from the $320,000s to $450,000, and single-family floor plans start at 1,500 square feet. Provided maintenance includes snow removal, lawn care, annual mulch application, fertilization and sprinkler winterization.
For both maintenance-provided and single-family homes, buyers who work with Chapel Ridge’s preferred lender, HomeBridge Financial Services, can take advantage of a new construction closing special, available for a limited time. Reach out to the community’s marketing team, Tabb Reese and Kellie Montgomery of RE/MAX Results, at (816) 777-5455 for details.
A new model home from First Choice Custom Homes is now available to tour, just in time for the Spring Parade of Homes to kick off on April 22. The welcoming two-story home at 7225 NW Lundgran Ct. features an airy, open layout complete with four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and thoughtful architectural finishes like an eye-catching light fixture in the home’s entryway, modern silver wall sconces and a suspended sliding door that leads from the inviting master bedroom into the tranquility-inducing master bathroom.
The brisk pace of construction activity at Chapel Ridge also includes work on the first of the community’s two swimming pools and a clubhouse equipped with entertaining/gathering space and a full kitchen. The amenities will open in time for summer. Residents can also immerse themselves in the community’s picturesque surroundings thanks to walking trails, including one that connects directly to the nearby Union Chapel elementary school. Three ponds with fountains dot the community’s landscape, adding to the serenity of the unincorporated Platte County location.
As you explore all that Chapel Ridge has to offer, you’ll likely bump into Tabb Reese or Kellie Montgomery, who market the community for RE/MAX Results. Tabb and Kellie both bring extensive experience in the real estate and new construction industries to their roles at Chapel Ridge, and are eager to give prospective buyers more information about the wealth of exciting opportunities that await within the community, including speculative homes, custom-built homes and homesite reservations. Make plans today to visit Chapel Ridge!
Chapel Ridge
Prices: Maintenance-provided homes from the $320,000s; single-family homes from the $330,000s.
Directions: Missouri 45 west to the second exit at the traffic circle onto Missouri 45/Tom Watson Parkway. At the second traffic circle, take the first exit onto NW Hampton Road and turn left into the community. Take the second left on Lundgran Court to the model home at 7225 NW Lundgran Ct.
Hours: 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and any time by appointment. During the Spring Parade of Homes, April 22-May 7, the community will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Contact: Tabb Reese and Kellie Montgomery, RE/MAX Results, (816) 777-5455
