Each season of the year requires a certain amount of time and energy to “plant the seeds” that come to fruition in the spring and summer months. Now that spring has arrived, many people are now looking more closely at the growing thought of selling their home.
Whether moving because you have outgrown the home you are in, you’ve accepted a job transfer, are experiencing financial difficulties or a health challenge, or want to downsize, The Sierra Group can help.
The Sierra Group offers the fastest, most convenient way to sell one’s house, “as is,” for a fair price, and on the date of the seller’s choosing.
“In a traditional sale process, the seller has to deal with readying their home for sale, finding a listing agent, signing contracts and financial paperwork, having the home ready to show to potential buyers for sometimes weeks or months on end…there’s just a lot to do and it can cause a lot of worry and anxiety,” said Ben Souchek, a principle in The Sierra Group. “We take all of that off your plate by utilizing private funds to close escrow when it is convenient for the seller, with no commissions or closing costs.”
One of the many benefits The Sierra Group provides is taking care of any needed repairs to your home. “You may be faced with a laundry list of things to do in order to sell,” Souchek said, “everything from replacing squeaky floor boards, to giving the exterior a fresh coat of paint, to meeting current building codes. These are all time-consuming and often expensive things that may be needed to make your home more aesthetically pleasing and attractive to a potential buyer. But we can take care of all of that for you.”
The company also allows sellers to leave behind anything they can’t or do not want to take with them.
Souchek and his team also work with a large number of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around new home communities, apartments, condos, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other residential options. “We’ve accumulated many contacts over the 20 years we’ve been in business, and our network is ever-expanding,” Souchek said.
Although Souchek’s primary our focus is on buying houses, his goal is to help buyers and sellers with whatever they need. “We place great emphasis on creating relationships by learning about our clients’ needs and goals, and how we can help make the adjustment to whatever situation they are in as painless as possible.”
Testimonials received from many of the company’s clients speak volumes.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Ben Souchek in helping my father sell his home. Ben was very professional and his kindness and understanding made everything easier for my father and I. Thank you very much, Ben” ~ Mark S.
“Having sold our house to Ben Souchek, I can honestly say it was the easiest transaction we’ve gone thru in quite some time. Ben has been up front and has done exactly everything he said he would do. It’s not often you run across someone these days that does this and is willing to help in any way he can. Our experience with Ben has been nothing but positive.” ~ Richard & Nelda T.
According to Souchek, dependability, honesty, and respect are a big part of how he was raised, and those attributes have continued to be a major theme throughout his life.
“Receiving this kind of positive feedback from people is one of the most rewarding parts of what I do,” he said. “It’s a testament not only to our time-tested processes and the resources we provide, but more importantly to our focus on relationships and our desire to be of service to other people.”
If you are thinking about downsizing this year and want more information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensoucheck@gmail.com or Toll Free at 855-291-5005. You can also request their FREE Downsizing Kit, valued at $147, and check out the company website - HomeDownsizingSolutions.com.
