Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge Park sparkles in the springtime

Spring has sprung in Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge Park, much to the delight of agents, homebuyers, and residents alike. There’s nothing like the spectacle of this season to bring out the best in this one-of-a-kind community, located at 165th and Black Bob Road. Kids are scampering about outdoors, homeowners are taking pride in their yards, and—much to the delight of everyone—plans are underway for a neighborhood egg hunt.
The Chaulks are among those families making the most of the glorious weather. And it wasn’t all that long ago the family toured Stonebridge Park and decided this was the ideal place to call home.
“We instantly fell in love with our home and neighborhood,” Melanie recalls. “When you drive through the subdivision people are walking, smiling, and wave—even if they don’t know you. This common courtesy makes you feel welcome and provides a sense of community. In addition, kids are playing, residents are tending to their yards, and people are genuinely nice and happy.”
It’s a sentiment that Courtney Weber shares. The Webers have called the community home since July of 2015 and love the family-friendly atmosphere. “It’s quiet, but there’s easy access to shopping and attractions,” Courtney says. “There are lots of young families for our kids—and awesome schools! But above all else, we love the relationships we’ve built with our neighbors. We have a true sense of community here, and that’s a really rare thing.”
Also of importance to the Chaulk family was the quality of homes, ample amenities, and protected value Stonebridge Park provided. “The homes are from various reputable builders,” Melanie says. “This was a big deal for us. As well, the trails and pools are beautifully maintained and a big draw for our family.”
“We love that the area is tucked in, and we have a touch of country living in the city,” Melanie continues. “At night, it’s quiet and you see the deer, fox, and other wildlife crossing the trails and standing on the sidewalks. Not only do we absolutely love our home, but we are fortunate to live in an area where others love their homes and community, too.”
Stonebridge Park truly is a neighborhood marked by exceptional homeowner pride and friendliness, says community manager Julie Parman. “It’s something that’s palpable as soon as you enter the neighborhood. And people respond to it! We’ve had a lot of activity, including several lot reservations and beautiful specs going up. Among them, we have two spectacular reverse 1.5-story homes. The first is Dusselier & Marks Homes’ gorgeous Austin plan, which is a new version of the builder’s popular Marietta III. The second is Newmark Homes’ fantastic Morgan floor plan, which is one of the largest reverse homes we have. Both back to trees and are on a cul-de-sac.”
With the Spring Parade right around the corner, the community also has several wonderful homes to tour. Four of Stonebridge Park’s new models will be on the tour, including The Chalet XP by KC Builders & Design, Dusselier & Marks Homes’ The Austin, SAB Homes’ The Charleston, and The Chloe II by Roeser Homes. Also on Parade are tour-goer favorites The Sequoia by KC Builders & Design and The Emery Expanded by James Engle Custom Homes. These homes offer the latest in designs, colors, and finishes and are not to be missed.
Finally, Burkdoll Homes has a 1.5 story home some 30 days from completion that backs up to green space and trees. “There’s even a discounted basement finish available on this home!” adds Julie. “And we’re excited to move in to our new sales office shortly. This gorgeous abode by James Engle is called The Emery Expanded and boasts a simply stunning layout with the finest in finishes.”
And now that winter has given way to the first signs of spring, homeowners are anxious to make use of Stonebridge Park’s exceptional amenities, including four pools; cabanas; basketball and volleyball areas; pergola-covered grills; picnic areas; playgrounds; and two richly appointed clubhouses, one with workout facilities. All these family-friendly extras are linked by paved trails, as is Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has won the Governor’s Award several years running.
All of these trails are shortly to be filled with children racing about searching for goody-filled eggs. But luckily for interested homebuyers, there’s no need to search any further. Stonebridge Park is truly a treat for families of all shapes and sizes.
Stonebridge Park
Location: 165th and Black Bob Road, Olathe
Prices: Homes from $350,000 to $400,000 plus
Contact: Ed Stephenson and Julie Parman, Rodrock & Associates, Realtors, 913-768-4800, StonebridgePark@Rodrock.com
Comments