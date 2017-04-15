Loch Lloyd creates family traditions

There are a number of reasons why Loch Lloyd is regarded as the finest resort lifestyle community in the entire Midwest: idyllic surroundings, gracious estates and a wealth of enviable amenities. Yet beyond those appealing attributes, a significant part of Loch Lloyd’s appeal is the lifestyle in which it immerses its residents, creating a tightknit community that exudes warmth and welcome throughout the neighborhood.
That lifestyle includes a tireless focus on family fun, complete with family-friendly programming held throughout the year. Tracie Breneman, Director of Events and Activities for The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, has developed a calendar of events, many of which coincide with major holidays—and all of which are designed to bring residents together for laughs, entertainment and lifelong memories.
This weekend, a favorite tradition continues: Easter Brunch at The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, complete with an Easter egg hunt, cookie decorating, a cake walk and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Breneman said one of the most anticipated events is the annual Fourth of July festivities, a long weekend packed full of fun.
“Last year, we started with a classic summer shrimp boil on the lawn while listening to the music of Drew 6,” she said. “Families enjoyed a poolside barbecue, face painting and games, followed by what was arguably the best fireworks display in south Kansas City! Each year, neighbors and friends bring their lawn chairs and blankets and line the dam of the lake, while others motor out into the water on their boats to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display.”
And that’s not all! Other family-friendly event highlights throughout the year include a car show that showcases Loch Lloyd residents’ personal cars, from classic American cars and trucks to one-of-a-kind exotic sports cars. The Country Club at Loch Lloyd also hosts an annual holiday celebrations, complete with sumptuous feasts so that parents don’t have to worry about the hassles of at-home hosting and can fully enjoy the festivities.
Loch Lloyd residents agree that the Country Club’s busy events calendar is one of their favorite parts about life at Loch Lloyd, a key part of the community’s strong social fabric that helps residents make treasured memories and lifelong friends. Loch Lloyd Real Estate Agent, Ashlea Black, noted that families also get endless enjoyment from the club’s impressive array of amenities, many of which offer programs specifically designed for Loch Lloyd’s younger residents.
“The Country Club of Loch Lloyd offers junior tennis and golf programs, as well as camps throughout the summer months,” Black said. “Our swim team competes with other teams on the Country Club Swim Association of Kansas City, and private lessons are available for all ages.”
Additionally, Black said that The Country Club at Loch Lloyd partners with Elite Squad Tennis to provide a competitive program for players of all levels.
“With such an outstanding record of producing world-class players and champions, parents can trust their children are in the best program Kansas City has to offer,” she said.
Elsewhere in Loch Lloyd, opportunities abound for recreation and play, helping parents and kids alike escape the stress of hectic school and work schedules, and spend time with the people they love. Favorite family amenities include a children’s park, off-leash dog park and walking trails. The 110-acre no-wake lake is perfect for fishing, pontoon boats, paddle boarding or kayaking. And events like the annual Fishing Derby and Fun Run give residents even more opportunities to make the most of all that Loch Lloyd has to offer.
And no matter how families choose to spend their time in Loch Lloyd, parents enjoy the peace of mind that comes with the community’s secure surroundings.
“Because Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community, children are safe to play outside—ride their bike to a friend’s house, or play football in one of our many green spaces,” Black said. “You’ll often see homemade lemonade stands and kids enjoying the outdoors together. It’s reassuring to parents knowing that security patrols the community and vets everyone—members, residents and guests—who come through the gates.”
Aside from all that Loch Lloyd has to offer within the community, it’s also closer than you think to schools, dining, entertainment and more—everything families need. Loch Lloyd is close to the finest private schools in south Johnson County and is minutes away from the abundant shopping, dining and entertainment options in adjacent Overland Park and Leawood.
Families eager to immerse themselves in the Loch Lloyd lifestyle should take advantage of the existing exciting purchase opportunities within the community soon! Loch Lloyd released 65 new homesites last year and the response was impressive. New families are filling the neighborhoods and an additional 10 new homes are expected to break ground by summer’s end.
Available homesites include select stunning locations overlooking the pristine 110-acre lake; from custom estate lots that are spectacular wooded acreage with Loch Lloyd’s highest building standards; to lots that overlook the seven-acre golf course lake with spectacular golf views beyond; and other lots that are designed for those looking to right-size.
Visit Loch Lloyd today to tour the five furnished model homes, as well as several new and existing homes for sale, and experience the Loch Lloyd lifestyle firsthand. Your family deserves nothing but the best—and that’s exactly what Loch Lloyd has to offer.
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates
Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and by appointment any time.
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500
Web: LochLloyd.com
