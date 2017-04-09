Affordable, maintenance-free living in Raymore

Homes at Alexander Creek continue to sell quickly, thanks to an appealing combination of beautiful, affordable homes; maintenance-free living; and a convenient Raymore location. Approximately 30 homesites remain in the community’s current phase, giving prospective buyers some enticing opportunities to create their own custom-built, maintenance-provided home.
Located on Ward Road in Raymore, Alexander Creek includes an ideal setting that offers homeowners picturesque, somewhat secluded surroundings without compromising easy access to nearby shops, restaurants and services. The community is designed for residents 55 years and older, complete with a maintenance-free lifestyle that gives homeowners the peace of mind to lock and leave while they travel, no matter how long the trip.
For prospective buyers eager to take advantage of Alexander Creek and all that it has to offer, four inventory homes are available for immediate move-in: two Greystone floor plans, one on a slab and one with a finished lower level; and two Woodlands floor plans, one with an unfinished lower level and one with a full, finished lower level on a walkout homesites that backs to trees.
A variety of homesites—many of which back to trees and/or green space—are also available for buyers who prefer to work with one of the community’s two builders—Johnnie Adams Homes and Graham Homes, LLC—to create a custom built home. Outside builders are welcome with developer approval.
Floor plans are available in ranch and reverse 1½-story layouts and offer two, three and four bedrooms, 2- and 3-car garages and finished or unfinished lower levels, ensuring that prospective homeowners have the opportunity to select a floor plan that fits their taste and preferences. Additionally, new homes can be designed and built with a zero-entry exterior, eliminating steps leading into the home for optimal accessibility in the years to come. Homes range in price from the lower $200,000s to the mid-$300,000s+, incredible affordability that makes Alexander Creek one of the best new home values in Cass County.
The homes are undoubtedly the focal point of Alexander Creek, but there’s also plenty to explore outside of the home, too. Whether homeowners opt to meet up with neighbors for regular events and gatherings or want to see more of the area with a stroll on the community’s walking trails, there’s no shortage of things to do or people to meet in Alexander Creek, which contributes to the community’s close-knit feeling that envelops residents as soon as they move in.
As part of Sallee Development’s portfolio of new home communities, Alexander Creek also benefits from Sallee Development’s ongoing commitment to the community, including the people that make Kansas City such a great place to live. Like other Sallee Development communities, Alexander Creek recognizes what the company calls Hometown Heroes, including firefighters, medical professionals, military, police officers and teachers—in short, those who give their time and talent to not only help others, but also make their communities a better place to live and work.
To celebrate those deserving individuals, Hometown Heroes receive a $2,000 incentive at participating Sallee Development communities. That incentive can be used any way a homeowner wishes, including on upgrades or toward the purchase price of the new home.
Interested in seeing more of what Alexander Creek has to offer? Stop by and tour the community’s furnished model home at 2001 Creek View Lane. The convenience and charm of maintenance-provided living is waiting.
Alexander Creek
Prices: The lower $200,000s to the mid-$300,000s+.
Directions: Missouri 150 to Ward Road, south approximately four miles. Turn right onto Alexander Creek.
Hours: Noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The community will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Spring Parade of Homes, April 22-May 2.
Contact: Danny Howell, 816-777-7000 or Rhonda McLearen, 816-519-1382
