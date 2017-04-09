Buyers discover Rodrock’s communities in western suburbs

Imagine living in a place where neighbors feel like family and there’s a deep-rooted sense of common values. Where the streets aren’t just filled with homes, but an environment where residents share, celebrate and create life-long memories and bonds.
For buyers looking to purchase or build in the western Johnson County suburbs of Lenexa and Shawnee, Rodrock Homes’ Gleason Glen and Hills of Forest Creek offer distinctive homes, home sites and amenities—and the opportunity to live in communities where your best friend just might be your next-door neighbor.
Katie and Tim Filliman were attracted to Gleason Glen’s off-the-beaten path location in Lenexa, the city park located within the community and easy access to K-7. The couple moved into their new home last summer and quickly settled into the friendly neighborhood.
“We didn’t miss a weekend at the pool last summer and have enjoyed dinners with our neighbors and love walking our dogs around the park,” said Katie Filliman. “Our floor plan, The Madison, beautifully accommodates our lifestyle—it’s open with a seamless flow and has a formal dining room for entertaining.”
After living in Shawnee’s Hills of Forest Creek’s original phase for more than nine years, Marc and Karen Porter sold and built The Sonoma, a reverse-style featuring a main level master suite, with Rodrock.
“Rodrock exceeded our expectations,” said Marc Porter. “True professionals guided us through the process. Our home represents quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.”
With prices ranging from $350,000 to $460,000, the two communities have cul-de-sac, walkout, and daylight home sites and new homes available for immediate purchase. Buyers are already experiencing the spring’s brisk sales pace and Rosemary Vitale, vice president of new homes for ReeceNichols Real Estate, notes the benefits of Rodrock’s two west side communities.
“When a buyer’s current home sells quickly—as it’s apt to do in this hot market—a newly completed home is a great option,” Vitale said. “Hills of Forest Creek and Gleason Glen offer move-in ready homes. Nearby is the acclaimed De Soto School District and the communities have prime amenities and homes incorporating the latest trends and designs.”
Gleason Glen
Gleason Glen personifies Rodrock’s philosophy of putting people first and creating homes with lasting value. Community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent Judy Zimmerman likes the familiar sense of community that appeals to a diverse group of homebuyers.
“Gleason Glen feels like something you grew up in,” she said. “Combine affordable pricing, striking models with lovely décor, Rodrock’s unwavering standards and assets like our park and proximity to excellent schools and you have a hidden jewel.”
Gleason Glen’s construction is booming, along with a robust inventory of homes immediately available like The Madison two-story, $349,500; The Irving two-story, $391,000; and The Aspen reverse 1.5-story, $407,950. The Dillon reverse 1.5-story, $461,000, and spectacular model homes like The Destin 3.5 two-story, $369,000 and The Aspen Reverse 1.5-story, $418,000 are also available. Best of all the models qualify for Rodrock Homes Spring Promotion through April—half-off the price of finishing the basement.
Hills of Forest Creek
Located between Johnson Dr. and Shawnee Mission Parkway, just west of Woodland Drive, Hills of Forest Creek is centrally located to major highways and has a unique outdoor feature.
“Our signature Rodrock homes showcase current trends, but we have a bonus amenity: intra-community access to Clear Creek Trail linking homeowners directly to one the city's longest and most scenic trails, the 17-mile Mill Creek Streamway Trail,” said community manager and ReeceNichols agent Dorothy Mask. “We’re also a short distance from Shawnee Mission Park.”
Demand is high for homes in the De Soto School District, especially those within the Mill Valley High School boundaries. The De Soto School District changed some grade school boundaries that resulted in Hills of Forest Creek changing from Horizon to Clear Creek Elementary. This means residents’ school-age children can access elementary, middle and high schools less than a mile from the community.
New models by Rodrock Homes, Bickimer Homes and Roeser Homes will open later this spring, featuring exciting new plans and finishes. Hills of Forest Creek will add a number of floor plans, including two-story, 1.5-story and reverse 1.5-story homes, providing buyers different options and the chance to customize.
“Eleven homes are under construction, three homes are within 30 days of completion and a stunning model for sale,” said Mask. “There are 39 lots available for custom builds, with a good selection of home sites.”
Cindy Newson, a ReeceNichols real estate agent with years of new homes knowledge and experience, recently joined Hills of Forest Creek as its second community manager.
“I’m thrilled to be in this popular community,” Newson said. “Homeowners have genuine affection for living here.”
Get inspired today from noon - 5 p.m. Visit Rodrock’s 15 professionally decorated model homes throughout Johnson County, open seven days a week. Tour communities like Gleason Glen and Hills of Forest Creek ahead of the Spring Parade of Homes when traffic is expected to be heavy. For a complete listing of Rodrock model homes and hours throughout the week, visit http://rodrockhomes.com/models/.
Rodrock Homes
913-851-0347
Prices range from $350,000 to more than $1 million.
Other Rodrock Homes communities:
Olathe
Cedar Creek—The Crossings at South Glen
Overland Park
Colton
Chapel Hill
Summerwood/Summerwood Estates
Terrybrook Farms (A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community)
Wyngate
Shawnee
Ridgestone Meadows
