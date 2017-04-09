Rodrock Development’s Mill at Riverstone turning out progress, promise

Progress continues to churn out at Rodrock Development’s picturesque Mill at Riverstone, much to the excitement of some of the area’s best builders and truly discerning homebuyers.
Among Rodrock Development’s newest communities, The Mill at Riverstone is perfectly positioned at 183rd and Quivira and primed to become one of the busiest new-home developments in Overland Park.
“The first phase of this gorgeous community just opened to considerable fanfare,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “With some 200 home sites, The Mill at Riverstone will offer some beautiful walk-out lots along city park ground. The serenity and privacy offered by such green space is a rare find—in particular in the Blue Valley School District.”
“Featured builders Hilmann Home Building, James Engle Custom Homes, and BCI Bowen Custom Homes are breaking ground on their newest model-home creations,” Brenda adds. “These trusted builders are among the finest in the Kansas City area.”
The community’s models will include several reverse plans, as well as a 1 1/2-story build, all of which are slated for completion by the Fall Parade of Homes, which runs from September 24th through October 9th. But interested homebuyers needn’t wait that long, Brenda assures. Lots are now available, with considerable interest being fielded, and for good reason.
Overland Park has long been lauded as an ideal place to call home. Money magazine listed it at #29 on its top 50 places to live in 2016—and the city has landed on the publication’s list since 2006. Various parenting, financial, and cultural websites have also ranked the city among their top spots to set down roots. This coveted city has few opportunities left for buyers to build the home of their dreams, which is partly why The Mill at Riverstone is garnering such a strong response, Brenda says.
And the land is absolutely picturesque—with rolling acreage and ample cul-de-sacs and green space. Forty-one lots are available in the first phase, with a variety of home sites, including level, daylight, and walkouts priced, on average, at $105,900. The Mill at Riverstone will boast 1 1/2-story, reverse, and 2-story plans, with prices ranging from $450,000 to the mid-$500,000.
The second phase will include the neighborhood pool and clubhouse. As with most Rodrock developments, such amenities serve as the heart of the community—a gathering place for friends and family that fosters countless hours of fun. A child-friendly zero-entry pool, changing cabanas, playground, picnic areas, and paved trails ensure that the neighborhood will be active and maintain its value.
And the Mill of Riverstone will have a truly unique clubhouse, as it will have the appearance of an old mill (staying true to the development’s name), complete with running water and pond.
“It will be so charming,” says Brenda. “Not only with the clubhouse boast workout facilities, it will also have space for parties and other gatherings. Given how lovely the building will be, we’re confident the clubhouse will be a community favorite.”
As well, Darol Rodrock’s groundbreaking Moms’ Council will be active in Riverstone. An array of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including spring egg hunts, Memorial Day pool-opening parties, July 4th bike-a-thons, outdoor movie nights, and pumpkin-carving contests. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features huge Belgian draft horses pulling wagons down luminary-lit streets. Santa even comes to visit, talking to each child within the community.
These gatherings help new neighbors have fun, but they also build a strong sense of community and help provide families—and importantly children—a safe place to grow up. And it’s a difference that resonates deeply with residents.
Another selling point is that The Mill at Riverstone is in the nationally rated Blue Valley School District, feeding into the brand-new elementary school, Wolf Springs, (open this fall), Aubrey Bend Middle School, and Blue Valley Southwest High School. With a mission of “unprecedented academic success and unparalleled personal growth for every student,” Blue Valley’s strong schools are a draw for families all over the area.
The Mill at Riverstone is truly a discerning homebuyer’s dream come true. Rodrock Development invites you out to see this incredible community—before this rare opportunity slips by!
For more information, visit Rodrock.com/the-mill-at-riverstone
