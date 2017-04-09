Buyers clamoring for a handful of Prime Home Lots left at Oak Run

Spring has officially arrived, and with it, a steady flow of prospective homebuyers at Oak Run.
Situated in Southern Johnson County near 151st St. and Old 56 Highway, Oak Run is close to many modern conveniences, including, for many of its residents, only a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers.
Demand here has been so high that the spec homes have been selling very quickly, most before completion. In fact, prospective buyers will only find a few available spec homes left starting at $289,950, some which are not yet listed in the MLS.
Buyers are also coming in large numbers for the chance to snap up one of the handful of prime home lots remaining.
“These are the last of the bank-owned lots our developer bought at a fabulous price a few years ago,” said Rosie Dearmore, who markets the property with Theresa Moore and Janelle Williams for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “As such, we have been able to pass these affordable prices onto our buyers, allowing them to own a beautiful home at a great value, with wonderful floor plans, coupled with a wealth of community amenities.
Once all are sold, we will be moving on to the new phase of homes to be built, beginning in late summer.”
Prospective buyers will find a wide array of distinct floor plan options, each highlighted by superior quality, a high level of craftsmanship and great attention to detail.
“Our reverse plans are some of the most affordable in the area,” said Williams. “Our buyers have told us they feel like they have walked into a very comfortable, boutique version of a more expensive home.”
The community’s furnished model home, The Northbend, which is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment, is an eye-catching two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home featuring an open floor plan with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms upstairs, and an office/flex room on the main level. The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom, plus a wet bar and recreation room.
“The people who visit Oak Run are amazed at how much house, and a beautiful environment they can afford here, particularly for being in Johnson County,” Dearmore said. “Additionally, although most of our buyers are looking for something that is move-in ready, they have chosen to wait for a spec or custom built home because they find there are so many things that meet their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.”
Community amenities include zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers.
“The beautiful, affordable homes, coupled with the community’s tranquil living and close proximity to the city and everything one would need makes Oak Run a highly desirable community,” Moore said. “We really encourage anyone interested in purchasing a home here to come and reserve a lot before they are all sold out.”
For buyers with children, Oak Run is situated within the award-winning Olathe school district, and starting in 2017, the high school students of Oak Run will attend the new, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School. The school district has also identified Oak Run as the future location for a new elementary school.
“We are really happy about the amazing success we have had here for the past year, and through the first quarter of this year,” said Dearmore. “There are just a lot of people out there who have decided to make Oak Run the place where they love to come home!”
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy. Go west on 151st Street about one mile to the entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the mid $200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open daily, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or OakRunOlathe@gmail.com, Rosie Dearmore at 913-707-7496, Theresa Moore at 913-980-2450 or Janelle Williams at 913-269-6780.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com
