Whether you’re seeking the comfort of a low-maintenance villa, a custom designed home on the golf course, or an extraordinary lakeside estate, there is a home at Loch Lloyd to accommodate every taste and desire.
While the beauty and serenity of Loch Lloyd feels like a world apart from the rest of the city, it’s closer than you think. The distance from the front gate to the gateway to Leawood is a mere five minutes, putting homeowners just minutes away from the shopping, dining and private schools of Johnson County, Kan. And there are rumors of a second gated entrance coming soon.
Loch Lloyd’s transformation into Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle community is one that’s been fascinating to watch—and it’s far from over.
“Loch Lloyd is comprised of over 1,200 acres and we still have some of our most spectacular land yet to develop,” said Chuck Campbell, president, of real estate development at Loch Lloyd.
Each homesite at Loch Lloyd is carefully planned in accordance with a strict set of architectural design guidelines. No matter what your plans are for your next home—downsize into a low-maintenance villa, rightsize through intelligent design or upsize to your dream home—the perfect home awaits at Loch Lloyd.
Giving residents access to the amenities, recreation and entertainment they love is part of why Loch Lloyd has become such an appealing destination for discerning homeowners who covet a complete resort lifestyle experience. They want to live in an active, healthy, resort-like community with a strong social fabric that enhances their lifestyle. And they love the fact that it’s a private, gated community in a low-tax environment.
The heart and soul of Loch Lloyd is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the community comes together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, such as the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pools, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff.
Loch Lloyd residents enjoy a multitude of activities that inspire a strong sense of community, such as the popular Home & Garden Club, summer programs for children, wine tastings, deck crawls and festive celebrations of major holidays. It is that total Loch Lloyd experience that draws new residents and keeps existing residents for a lifetime.
As one new resident put it, “Like most of our friends, we spent the last 25 years living for our children. When our last child left for college, we made a conscious decision that we’re going to embrace life—to live the next 25 years for us. Loch Lloyd is the perfect lifestyle for us for the next phase of our life.”
That complete lifestyle experience is available thanks to the vision of the developer—FiveStar Lifestyles—owned by Neal Patterson and Cliff Illig, the co-founders of Cerner Corporation.
Loch Lloyd has assembled what they believe is the finest, most experienced builder team in Kansas City, which includes Starr Homes, RM Standard, Don Julian Homes, Evan-Talan Homes, Cecil & Ray Custom Homes, Forner-LaVoy Homes, Rodrock Custom Homes, Willis Custom Homes and the Koehler Building Company.
“Our builders focus on quality—on creating value for today’s discriminating home buyer,” Campbell said. “Each home is designed to maximize the buyer’s lifestyle and to enhance their enjoyment of their new life at Loch Lloyd.”
Visit Loch Lloyd today to tour the five furnished model homes, as well as several existing homes for sale. Not only is Loch Lloyd closer than you think—but your dream home is, too. Visit today!
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates
Hours: 10 a.m to 5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends; by appointment anytime.
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500
Web: LochLloyd.com
Comments