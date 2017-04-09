Limestone Road Townhomes – When safety & quality of life matters

Lime Stone Road Townhomes is part of the nationally recognized community located in Parkville. It’s rolling terrain, breathtaking views, natural habitat, award-winning Park Hill School District and, of course, its Tom Watson Signature Golf course are just a few reasons why The National stands apart from all other developments, the marketing team said. And now The National can brag about its location in Parkville and Platte County. Parkville, named one of the safest cities on Missouri and Platte County, ranked #1 out of 115 in the State of Missouri for Quality of Life as reported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The National, Parkville and Platte County do not stand alone when it comes to winning awards. Lime Stone Road Townhomes has garnered Community of the Year accolades, best maintenance provided product by the Parade of Homes judges, Grand Award winner for its landscaping as presented by the Mid-America Green Industry Council and Links Magazine best golf community for convenience to city life. Come see for yourself what everyone else is writing about.
Once you arrive you can choose from several floor plans including a new concept in maintenance provided. We have a limited offering of 12 (5 units have been sold since its introduction) stand-alone maintenance provided townhomes. These townhomes have no common walls and will offer an optional 3rd car garage. Our current inventory offers walk-out and daylight lower levels. As with our existing townhome product, the stand-alone product will offer an open feeling as you enter the front door with high ceilings, large expanse of windows, efficient living spaces with the kitchen, great room and master suite on one level.
Even more limited are our traditional townhomes. With only two buildings left and 4 units (2 units have been sold) we do not expect these homes to be available past the Spring Parade of Homes.
The good news with either selection, as a resident of this maintenance provided community, you will have time to shop and play golf because as an owner you never have to take time out of your life to paint your home, repair the roof, fix or clean gutters, mow, mulch, trim, fertilize or even remove snow from your sidewalks and driveways.
And the location, well, it is second to none. Convenient to anything a resident could desire. Less than 5 minutes away you can shop for all your basic necessities. Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center is anchored by a Price Chopper grocery store. In addition to Price Chopper you can pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find your everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick-n-Jake’s, Rusty Horse Tavern, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15 minutes of the Townhomes.
Chris Powell, who markets the property for FiveStar Lifestyles thinks with prices starting in the low $300’s coupled with historically low interest rates, the Lime Stone Road Townhomes offer an unprecedented opportunity for those who want to experience The National’s active resort lifestyle.
