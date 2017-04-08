Summit Homes offers luxury lock-and-leave convenience with Villas of Parkwood

Construction on the first homes in the new phase of Summit Homes’ Villas of Parkwood community is well underway, with the first homes expected to be move-in ready early this summer.
Homeowners in the Villas enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle that offers lock-and-leave convenience year-round. An enhanced landscaping package and irrigation system is included with every home. HOA and maintenance dues cover exterior maintenance throughout the community, including lawn care during the warmer months as well as the snow removal during the winter and year-round garbage removal service.
More than a dozen homes are under construction, including four new floor plans from the award-winning Villa Collection designed exclusively for homeowners in the second phased of the luxury Villas of Parkwood community.
Summit will showcase three new models in the second phase, including the Florence, a ranch-style plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 3-car garage and 1910 sq. ft. of living space. A covered front porch opens to a vaulted foyer, with a flex room with built-in cabinetry located at the front of home suitable for either a home office or guest room.
The new phase will also feature a model of the new Torino ranch-style plan, with 1698 sq. ft. of main level living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. The plan showcases a beautiful corner fireplace in the great room, which opens to the chef’s kitchen and dining space. The Torino model will display an optional lower level finish that adds 654 sq. ft. of living space.
The new Verona ranch-style plan includes 1770 sq. ft. of living space on the main level with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. The main level master suite features an oversized master closet that conveniently connects to the laundry room. Ample storage is also provided in the walk-in closet of the second bedroom and the spacious coat closet in the mud room, which also includes a built-in storage bench.
The Treviso ranch plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. Both plans have optional lower level finish packages available to increase family living space.
Floor plans in Summit’s award-winning Villa Collection combine thoughtful space planning with luxury features. Elements such as box vault ceilings, a designer chef’s kitchen, and custom tile zero-entry showers give each home rich character while details like two-panel solid roman interior doors, lever door handles, and rocker light switches give added sophistication and convenience.
17 premium new lots available are available for reservation in the second phase, including a limited selection of hard-to-find oversized and treed lots.
A limited number of move-in ready homes are still available in the first phase of the Villas of Parkwood, offering buys a savings of up to $30,000 below reproduction cost. A 2,130 sq. ft. Ravenna model home, now for sale at $384,950, includes many upgraded features and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. The finished basement has a rec room with wet bar, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom.
A completed 2,151 sq. ft. Catania plan is now for sale at $375,000. This luxury home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage with a finished lower level with rec room and wet bar.
A Palermo plan is less than 30 days from completion, with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage priced at $324,950.
The Villas of Parkwood is located off Hwy 150 near Ward Road within Stoney Creek, one of the fastest-selling master planned communities in Lee’s Summit. Stoney Creek offers residents an unparalleled assortment of amenities, including two swimming pools with covered cabanas, miles of neighborhood sidewalks for walking, two community playgrounds, and a sand volleyball court. The community is connected by sidewalk to adjacent Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Osage Trails Park, offering residents access to walking trails, picnic areas, and a playground.
To learn more about Summit Custom Homes, call 816-246-6700 or visit summitcustomhomeskc.com.
The Villas of Parkwood
From the $300s
Community Information Center: 1217 SW Nellie Lane, Lee’s Summit, MO 64082
Hours: Thurs – Sat & Mon 11 a.m. – p.m.; Sun 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; available by appt. Tues and Weds
Contact: Rob Ellerman of the Rob Ellerman Team with ReeceNichols, 816-695-7653, rob@reecenichols.com
